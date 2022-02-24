ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan, IN

North Daviess tops Sullivan in OT

By Omar Tellow
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m92Bx_0eNTL6lN00

ELNORA, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The North Daviess Cougars used a 2nd half surge to beat the Sullivan Golden Arrows in overtime on Wednesday evening. Logan Wilson had the go ahead basket to put North Daviess ahead 59-57. Sullivan’s Randy Kelley had a shot to tie the game with time winding down, but his turn around jumper missed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

G2H: Lafayette Jeff 61, TH North 39

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Terre Haute North loses Lafayette Jefferson Friday night, 61-39 in their first game since losing Colin Frank. The Patriots will open up sectional play Tuesday night at home against Mooresville at 6pm.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

G2H: Shakamak 73, Owen Valley 70

SPENCER, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Shakamak Lakers visit the Owen Valley Patriots and come home with a 73-70 win. The Lakers have won eight games in a row. J.T. May and Oscar Pegg each finished with 22 points.
SPENCER, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Basketball
City
Sullivan, IN
City
Elnora, IN
Sullivan, IN
Basketball
Sullivan, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
WTWO/WAWV

Shakamak wins Play of the Night

SPENCER, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Shakamak Lakers bring home Play of the Night honors for this week. Oscar Pegg gets a steal and Coy Gilbert the basket for the Lakers who have now won a season-high eight games in a row. They will open up sectional play Tuesday night against Bloomfield at WRV.
SPENCER, IN
WTWO/WAWV

G2H: Bloomington South 55, Northview 43

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Bloomington South visits Northview and the Panthers beat the Knights, 55-43. Drew Cook led Northview with 20 points. Braden Allen added 11 and Jacob Fowler 9. Northview will play West Vigo to open up sectionals Wednesday night at Edgewood.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Corynn Degroote signs with Indiana State Soccer

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — West Vigo High School senior Corynn Degroote signed with Indiana State University Friday at the high school to play for ISU’s soccer team. Degroote scored 122 goals in her career with the Vikings, helping lead them to the WIC Championship in the fall of 2021. She said the proximity […]
WEST TERRE HAUTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The North Daviess Cougars#Nexstar Media Inc#Mywabashvalley Com
WTWO/WAWV

Peyton Clerk signs with Rockhurst University

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — West Vigo High School senior Peyton Clerk signed to play college baseball at Rockhurst University in Kansas City, Missouri on Friday afternoon. Clerk is a stand out middle infielder for head coach Culley Degroote and projects to play that position at the next level. He said he is appreciative […]
WTWO/WAWV

Friday night’s high school basketball final scores

(WTWO/WAWV) — MyWabashValley.com has several reporters covering multiple local high school basketball games throughout the Wabash Valley on Friday night. A complete list of our coverage can be found below: Illinois Girls Sectional Championship PANA vs. PARIS Final Score: Pana wins 46-33 Illinois Boys Regional Championship MOUNT CARMEL vs. FAIRFIELD Final Score: Mount Carmel wins […]
HIGH SCHOOL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WTWO/WAWV

Sycamores fall to Panthers, 88-82

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Northern Iowa beats Indiana State, 88 to 82 Wednesday night in the final home game of the regular season. The Sycamores drop to 11-18 on the season and 4-13 in the MVC. Cam Henry finished with 13 points to lead the Sycamores. Kailex Stephens 14 points. Indiana State will wrap […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Lincoln beats South, 48-47

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Vincennes Lincoln Alices beat the Terre Haute South Braves, 48-47 Tuesday night. The Alices snap a 21-game losing streak and pick up their first win of the season.
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Pana tops Marshall, 54-36

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – Pana tops Marshall, 54-36 Tuesday night in girls sectional play. Pana will play Paris for the sectional title Thursday night.
PANA, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Parke Heritage beats Southmont on Senior Night

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Parke Heritage Wolves celebrate Senior Night with a 46-43 win over Southmont. Renn Harper finished with 15 points to lead the Wolves. Christian Johnson chipped in 14 and seniors Noble Johnson and Anthony Wood both added 7 each.
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Paris tops Teutopolis, 39-33

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – Paris beats Teutopolis, 39-33 Tuesday night in girls high school sectional action. Paris will play Pana for the sectional championship Thursday.
PARIS, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Rose-Hulman men advance to HCAC semifinals

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Rose-Hulman men’s basketball team advanced to the HCAC Tournament semifinals with a 66-56 victory over Earlham on Sunday afternoon. They will take on Franklin College on Friday February 25th at 7 pm. That game will be played at Hanover College. Terry Hicks had a dunk for Rose in the […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

1K+
Followers
765
Post
85K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy