North Daviess tops Sullivan in OT
ELNORA, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The North Daviess Cougars used a 2nd half surge to beat the Sullivan Golden Arrows in overtime on Wednesday evening. Logan Wilson had the go ahead basket to put North Daviess ahead 59-57. Sullivan's Randy Kelley had a shot to tie the game with time winding down, but his turn around jumper missed.
