Local softball teams are set to hit the diamond for the biggest local tournament this season this weekend. All seven will be battling it out at the Annual Border Olympics softball tournament at three different sites along with teams all across south Texas. One of the hottest teams heading to the tournament is LBJ who remains undefeated on the season. The Lady Wolves are 8-0 and are fresh off capturing the SAISD Tournament this weekend. At the SAISD Tournament junior pitcher Alyzza Campos threw the perfect game against San Antonio Holy Cross and helped the Lady Wolves pick...

