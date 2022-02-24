ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australian police launch an urgent crackdown on Eshays after a massive surge in violent crimes and fraud

By Australian Associated Press
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
Youth gangs and 'eshays' are the targets of a new police strike force cracking down on violent crimes.

Queensland Police has announced the launch of Taskforce Uniform Knot following a concerning spike of assault, property, weapon, fraud and other serious crimes in the state's south-east.

Police say a small cohort of youth gangs aged in their teens to mid-20s from a diverse range of backgrounds are behind a rise in violent and serious offences, as well as public disturbances.

Police will work in partnership with community organisations and community leaders in Brisbane, Logan, Ipswich and the Gold Coast to address the problem involving youths as young as 12.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MAmUT_0eNTIfU400
Queensland Police has launched a strike force focusing on youth gangs and 'eshays' (pictured)

'Some of the crimes we're seeing are opportunistic crimes or inter-gang crimes, therefore the task force is committed to responding this unacceptable and unsafe behaviour before it escalates any further,' Detective Superintendent Brendan Smith said.

The strike force was announced on Thursday, but has been operating for several weeks.

The taskforce defines street gangs as any street-oriented youth group made up of teenagers and young adults, whose involvement in illegal activity is part of its group identity.

Police will work with community groups and government departments to prevent and deter youths at risk of joining gangs and to help those who want to leave and get their troubled lives back on track.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zUijG_0eNTIfU400
Taskforce Uniform Knot will focus on opportunistic crimes or inter-gang crimes committed by young offenders (pictured, Queensland Police on patrol)

'We know the underlying drivers of these crimes are complex including social disadvantage and disengagement,' Det Supt Smith added.

'This cohort of youths are drawn together for various reasons and at times are involved in serious crimes. It is this behaviour we need to address collectively.'

Brisbane's notorious Northside and Southside gangs have been linked to car theft and break and enters across the state's south-east.

The groups are also renowned to brag about their rebellious and law-breaking antics by posting footage on TikTok and Instagram.

Other notorious groups include rival gangs Swish and Southside Drillas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nLJmv_0eNTIfU400
Young members of Brisbane Southside Gang (pictured) are among those put on notice by a new Queensland Police strike force

'The Northside gang and the Southside gang are a greater risk to the community than (Swish and Drillaz),' Det Supt Smith told the Courier Mail.

'Really, those two groups butt heads, but the others are just driving like idiots.'

He said youths as young as 12 are joining these gangs and shows that society as a whole has let them down.

'It would be wrong to blame the family because we're all one community,' he said.

'That saying about how it takes a village to raise a child, well it's true.'

More Australian youths are embracing life as an 'eshay', causing havoc at train stations and shopping centres, while proudly donning bumbags and mullets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xDoqQ_0eNTIfU400
 Members of Brisbane's Southside gang also brag about their rebellious antics on social media

The eshay movement is growing across the country with young members easily identified by their matching designer sportswear, Nike TN sneakers and generally menacing attitude.

Eshays are said to have spread from Sydney's inner-city graffiti scene in the 1980s through Housing Commission estates and out into the suburbs.

Teens embracing eshay culture had predominantly come from low socioeconomic backgrounds but the movement has also been picked up by private school boys.

HOW TO SPOT AN ESHAY

Eshays wear Nike TN trainers with polo shirts, puffer jackets, tracksuit pants or baggy shorts and baseball caps.

Favoured labels include Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, and Lacoste, paired with Nautica, Adidas, Under Armour and Ellesse.

Some eshays scramble words and put 'ay' on the end in a form of pig Latin. 'Eetswa' means 'sweet' and 'chill' becomes 'illchay'.

Hard-core eshays engage in assaults, robberies and threatening behaviour against other youths but many seem to wander the streets aimlessly.

