ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvard, MA

The Dialectics of the Black Harvard Woman

By Mariah Norman
Harvard Crimson
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDialectics (di-uh-lektiks). Noun. The first time I saw this word, nestled under week three of the syllabus for one of my courses last semester, I was confused — a state I've frequently found myself in during my first year at Harvard College. According to Google, dialectics is defined as “the art...

www.thecrimson.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
AOL Corp

Many African American last names hold weight of Black history

Oluale Kossula: That’s the name author Zora Neale Hurston used when she greeted Cudjo Lewis, the last known survivor of the transatlantic slave trade and the subject of her nonfiction book “Barracoon.” He was delighted at being addressed by the name his mother gave him, according to Hurston’s account of the hours they spent in 1927 piecing together his life on that balmy summer day in Alabama.
SOCIETY
WMDT.com

BHM: Womanism a source of consciousness for Black women

DELMARVA – The term womanism gave Black women a chance to be themselves with consciousness. Alice Walker coined the term womanism and 47ABC spoke with Delaware State University Professor Dr. A Myrna Nurse. She tells us that the term has four definitions. Including being rooted in the ancestors, calling women more womanish, women loving themselves and others whether it’s sexually or nonsexually, and the association with the moon and the color purple. Dr. Nurse says this theory allows Black women to:
SOCIETY
Washington Post

African Americans say the teaching of Black history is under threat

Jamarah Amani insists that her four children, ages 8 to 21, learn Black history. “There’s not very much incorporated into public school education, which is why I have done a combination of home schooling and public schools over the years,” said Amani, 41, a Miami-area midwife. Now, she...
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harvard, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
Harvard, MA
Society
BET

Michael Ealy Shares Thoughts On Critical Race Theory Debate: ‘White Kids Are Being Taught They Are Superior’

Critical race theory has been a political and cultural discussion that has impacted elections and caused heated debates on cable news. However, for Black parents, as noted by Michael Ealy, the debate over critical race theory impacts children, specifically Black children. The actor opened up about Black history and critical race theory in an interview with SiriusXM.
CELEBRITIES
Upworthy

Igbo landing: Remembering enslaved Africans who chose death over slavery by walking into the ocean

Faced with the reality of being slaves in a foreign land, Igbo people chose death as they walked into the ocean and drowned, while still chained to each other. It was one of the first documented acts of rebellion from the people of Africa against white slave traders. It was the year 1803, and 75 West Africans, with a majority of them being Igbo, were sold for $100 each to John Couper and Thomas Spalding. The Igbo tribe, hailing from Nigeria, were believed to be industrious, independent, and proud of their work. John Couper and Thomas Spalding 'bought' the Igbo people with the intention of taking them to work on plantations in Simons Island in the US. They were packed onto a slave ship but as the ship neared Georgia, Igbo people rebelled and took over the ship, killing the captain and some of the crew. The ship ran aground in Dunbar Creek, off St. Simons Island in Georgia, according to Mother Jones.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Harvard College#Black History#Black Culture#Racism
Washington Times

Author sees Marxist origins in Black Lives Matter movement

Mike Gonzalez has a message to share about the Marxist origins of Black Lives Matter, but thinks the media doesn’t want to hear it. The author of “BLM: The Making of a New Marxist Revolution” says the Black Lives Matter political organization — as distinct from the slogan and people who adopt it — arose from critical race theory, itself an outgrowth of Marxist legal theories that influenced U.S. law schools from the 1970s to 1990s. Still, he says, the mainstream press outlets refuse to call it “Marxist” in news reports.
SOCIETY
Upworthy

This daring woman escaped slavery by disguising as a rich white man and found her freedom

In one of the most daring escapes recorded, Ellen and William Craft, an enslaved married couple, gave their enslavers the slip and traveled to Boston after dressing Ellen as a white man. They started out in Georgia and made it out safe with Ellen pretending to be a white affluent man and William being her slave. The couple risked their lives to pull off the ultimate con before living a life of dignity and becoming outspoken critics of slavery, reported National Parks Service. As Black History month comes to a close, we can't help but tip our hats to Ellen and William Craft. Ellen was half-white and very fair, so the couple decided to use that as they planned to escape their enslavers in Macon, Georgia and make a five-day trip to the North.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Google
Good News Network

This Woman Escaped Slavery by Hiding in Plain Sight – Disguised as a White Man

Shakespeare’s works are famous for portraying cross-dressing, particularly for the purpose of dealing dastardly and playing tricks on people. However, his fictions are nothing compared to the realities during slavery in America, where several enslaved people completed incredible escapes by disguising themselves as white. The most famous perhaps is...
SOCIETY
TIME

How World War II's ‘Dear John’ Letters Changed American Society

As a synonym for a break-up note sent by a woman to a man in uniform, the Dear John letter made its debut in a major national newspaper in October 1943. Milton Bracker, a seasoned correspondent stationed in North Africa , wired a story back for publication in the New York Times magazine . “Separation,” Bracker observed, was the “one most dominant war factor in the lives of most people these days.” Regrettably, however, absence wasn’t making all hearts grow fonder. Wherever “dour dogfaces”—soldiers from “Maine, Carolina, Utah and Texas”—found themselves on the frontlines, “Dear John clubs” were springing up.
POLITICS
NBC News

The Afro Latino who redefined how Black history is remembered

Arturo Alfonso Schomburg is regarded as one of the foundational figures of Black history in the United States, with one of the nation's most important research and cultural institutions named after him. Yet his legacy goes beyond the work he did as a historian, writer and collector of global Black...
SOCIETY
Harvard Crimson

Title IX in Crisis Times

Earlier this month, 38 Harvard faculty signed an open letter defending John L. Comaroff, a colleague accused of serial sexual harassment. Their letter, they say, was motivated by procedural concerns: questions about the norms of faculty behavior and the institutional process that led to sanctions against Comaroff. The folly of...
HARVARD, MA
Culpeper Star Exponent

COMMENTARY: Why does critical race theory scare white men so deeply?

In January, a cartoon appeared on this editorial page showing a red-hatted, red-shirted white man shouting at a reporter about how Critical Race Theory should be banned in schools. In the next panel, the reporter asks him to define CRT, and the balloon above his head is completely blank. In...
SOCIETY
Harvard Crimson

The Giant Millipede & the Subtle Art of Not Complaining

Mireya Sánchez-Maes ’24 is a joint concentrator in English and Theater, Dance, and Media in Currier House. Her column “Insect Insights” appears on alternate Wednesdays. It is with great concern that I announce the presence of a pernicious and rapidly growing infestation throughout Harvard’s campus. In a matter of weeks, it has found its way into every classroom, dorm, and dining hall, and while protocol is already in place for handling such infestations, this particular occurrence has proven highly resistant to conventional treatments. The CDC has issued a statement describing the situation as, “really bad… probably? I mean, I dunno. We really only do disease stuff,” and that one guy from your Gov lecture has called it, “hella wack.”
HARVARD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy