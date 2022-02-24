Bears send seniors off with victory lap

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri State Bears had an opportunity to bounce back and honor the seniors on Wednesday, and they did just that.

Missouri State beat Bradley 83-67 on Wednesday night at JQH Arena in the final home game of the season.

Isiaih Mosley scored a game-high 33 points to go with 11 rebounds.

The Bears’ (21-9,12-5) seniors Gaige Prim and Jaylen Minnett were honored before the game and both started.

Prim scored 14 points and grabbed five boards. Capping off a memorable few years in front of the JQH faithful.

“It’s hard to say. The guy has really helped us build a good foundation for our program,” Bears head coach Dana Ford said. “Without him, there is no way we could have done that. I think we’ll know the value of Gaige Prim for years to come.”

Minnett 8 points and hit two big three-pointers, ending his only home season in Springfield.

The Bears will wrap up the regular season at Evansville on Saturday.

