Bears send seniors off with victory lap

By Dan Lindblad
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 2 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri State Bears had an opportunity to bounce back and honor the seniors on Wednesday, and they did just that.

Missouri State beat Bradley 83-67 on Wednesday night at JQH Arena in the final home game of the season.

Isiaih Mosley scored a game-high 33 points to go with 11 rebounds.

The Bears’ (21-9,12-5) seniors Gaige Prim and Jaylen Minnett were honored before the game and both started.

Prim scored 14 points and grabbed five boards. Capping off a memorable few years in front of the JQH faithful.

“It’s hard to say. The guy has really helped us build a good foundation for our program,” Bears head coach Dana Ford said. “Without him, there is no way we could have done that. I think we’ll know the value of Gaige Prim for years to come.”

Minnett 8 points and hit two big three-pointers, ending his only home season in Springfield.

The Bears will wrap up the regular season at Evansville on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

