College Sports

Mississippi State’s NCAA hopes take another hit with loss at South Carolina

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Jermaine Couisnard scored 22 points, Keyshawn Bryant added 14 and South Carolina beat Mississippi State 66-56 on Wednesday night for its fourth win in a row.

Couisnard, who was coming off a career-high 33-point performance in a 77-75 win over LSU on Saturday, has scored 20-plus in back-to-back game for the first time in his career.

Couisnard, a junior, was 6 of 15 from the field against Mississippi State and he made all eight of his free throws.

South Carolina never trailed and led by double figures the entire second half.

Mississippi State pulled within 10 points with 14:24 left after a 7-0 run, but South Carolina scored 11 of the next 13 — with seven points from Couisnard.

Tolu Smith scored 21 points and Iverson Molinar added 11 for Mississippi State.

