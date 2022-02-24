Sarasota congressional candidate gets argumentative with police officer

SARASOTA, Fla. – A Sarasota man running for Congress was caught on body camera footage getting argumentative with a police officer.

An officer with the Sarasota Police Department pulled over Martin Hyde for speeding and texting and driving on Valentine’s Day.

Hyde tried to bring in a supervisor and made it clear he was a congressional candidate. He also refused to hand over his registration.

The officer cited him for speeding, texting and driving, and refusing registration.

When she returned with the tickets, Hyde wasn’t cooperative.

A supervisor eventually showed up. Hyde issued a statement saying he is an advocate for Sarasota police and has apologized to the officer.