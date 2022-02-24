ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China ferrous futures drop after price curbs on raw materials

By Reuters Staff
 2 days ago

BEIJING, Feb 24 (Reuters) - China’s ferrous futures dropped on Thursday, with steel rebar falling the most, as government controls on steelmaking raw materials weighed on prices of steel products.

The most-traded steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange , used in the construction sector, fell as much as 2.5% to 4,654 yuan ($736.77) per tonne in morning trade.

The country’s state planner on Wednesday asked ports and iron ore traders to avoid “excessive hoarding” of the ingredient. It also found irregularities in some coal price indexes and urged related consultancies to rectify that as soon as possible.

“Recent regulatory adjustments on ore and coal prices are relatively frequent, the policy risks have not been fully released,” analysts with Haitong Futures wrote in a note.

Hot rolled coils futures on the Shanghai bourse, for May delivery, slipped 1.5% to 4,824 yuan a tonne as of 0330 GMT.

Meanwhile, China’s housing minister pledged to keep the real estate market stable this year and ensure genuine demand for homes is met.

Haitong Futures said it expects steel prices to fluctuate amid demand optimism following easing property market woes and raw material curbs.

Benchmark iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange were traded within a tight range and dipped 0.5% to 697 yuan a tonne.

Spot prices of iron ore with 62% iron content for delivery to China SH-CCN-IRNOR62 fell $1 to $140.5 a tonne on Wednesday, data compiled by SteelHome consultancy showed.

Dalian coking coal futures fell 1.4% to 2,611 yuan a tonne and coke prices faltered 1.5% to 3,363 yuan per tonne.

Shanghai stainless steel futures edged down 0.4% to 18,360 yuan a tonne.

