Abilene, TX

TXDOT crews on the road again ahead of overnight freeze

By Mercedez Hernandez
 2 days ago

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Texas Department of Transportation(TXDOT) crews are working throughout the night Wednesday as another freeze threatens driver safety with snow and ice on Big Country roadways.

Tanya Brown, spokesperson for Abilene TXDOT says crews began weather preparations as early as Monday. A surprise burst of rain that evening prompted re-treating of some roads in the case the brine solution that prevents ice from sticking on asphalt was washed off by the rain.

“We didn’t anticipate the rain so we sprayed Monday it rained Monday so we went back out again Tuesday and today,” says Brown. “It takes quite a bit of rain to get the brine off the roadway but as a precaution we did retreat it.”

Crews have been working intensely in the month of February after back to back freezes. Brown says the department is keeping worker health in mind while they embark on overnight treatments.

“We are making sure that they get plenty of rest, staying hydrated throughout the event so nobody gets tired,” said Brown.

As crews work this evening and early tomorrow morning, Brown urges those that must travel on the road to give workers plenty of space.

For hourly updates on travel conditions follow Abilene TXDOT’s twitter account at this link.

