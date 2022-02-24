ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Godwin scores 23 to carry Hampton past Campbell 68-66

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Marquis Godwin had 23 points, Russell Dean made a go-ahead basket with 1.3 seconds left, and Hampton narrowly beat Campbell 68-66 on Wednesday night.

Godwin made 5 of 7 3-pointers. Dean drove to his left and sank a step-back jumper from the free-throw line. Campbell’s heave at the buzzer hit hard off the backboard.

Dean had 15 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Hampton (9-17, 5-10 Big South Conference). Mario Haskett Jr and Najee Garvin each had 10 points.

Cedric Henderson Jr. had 23 points for the Fighting Camels (15-11, 8-7). Ricky Clemons added 18 points and six rebounds. Austin McCullough had eight rebounds.

The Pirates leveled the season series against the Fighting Camels. Campbell defeated Hampton 75-60 on Jan. 26.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

