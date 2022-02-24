CDC says waiting longer between COVID vaccine doses could reduce myocarditis risk

The 51-year-old man, who reportedly had to retire early because he refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine despite the state mandate, has died after being infected with the Coronavirus. He reportedly became a hero to anti-vaxxers in October when he defied the state mandate and became one of dozens of troopers to lose their job over it. The man reportedly told reporters that he did not trust the vaccine, despite overwhelming evidence that it is safe and effective at preventing severe disease.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 23 DAYS AGO