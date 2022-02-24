ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

CDC says waiting longer between COVID vaccine doses could reduce myocarditis risk

NBC News
NBC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CDC has new guidance on how long to wait between Covid-19 doses, saying most...

www.nbcnews.com

Troy Baxter
2d ago

Wait, they’ve been telling us for over a year that it was safe, and that those of us that said it wasn’t were spreading misinformation. So more lies!! It’s not a conspiracy theory, when it’s true!!

chuck
2d ago

passing on the lowering my risk,but they should tell people you have this much chance of dieing from covid vs taking this and dieing from heart failure,✌im sure they have it printer going slow have it printed out in 2050🤷‍♂️

J P
1d ago

CDC says wait. So they admit that the vaccine caused injuries. I love to see their data which they are holding back. Waiting longer between vaccines might not help with heart conditions. CDC likes to make up stuff as they go.

