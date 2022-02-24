ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Rogers carries UMBC past Hartford 92-85

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Darnell Rogers had a career-high 26 points and Keondre Kennedy added 24 points as Maryland-Baltimore County defeated Hartford 92-85 on Wednesday night.

Rogers shot 4 for 6 from beyond the arc and 14 for 16 from the foul line.

Szymon Wojcik had 17 points for UMBC (14-13, 9-7 America East Conference). L.J. Owens added 12 points.

Briggs McClain and Moses Flowers each scored 22 points for the Hawks (9-18, 7-8). Jared Kimbrough had 14 points.

The Retrievers improve to 2-0 against the Hawks on the season. UMBC defeated Hartford 68-64 on Feb. 9.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

