Explosions heard in Ukraine shortly after Putin announces special military operation

Shortly following Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement that Russia plans to launch a military operation in eastern Ukraine, reports of explosions being heard in Kyiv are already circulating.

The United Nations Security Council conducted an emergency meeting following Putin's declaration, and Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Sen. Mark Warner is calling upon President Biden to "up the pain level," according to CNBC.

"President Biden has already imposed an initial tranche of sanctions, and it is now time for us to up the pain level for the Russian government," Warner said in a statement late Wednesday. "What is happening in Ukraine is a tragedy not only for Ukraine, but for the Russian people as well. They will pay a steep cost for Putin's reckless ambition, in blood and in economic harm," he added.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg issued a separate statement saying "what is happening in Ukraine is a tragedy not only for Ukraine, but for the Russian people as well. They will pay a steep cost for Putin's reckless ambition, in blood and in economic harm."

Biden himself stepped forward late Wednesday to say "President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering ... the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way."

According to a Reuters translation of Putin's declaration, reported in the CNBC breaking news report, the goal of this attack is the "demilitarization and de-Nazification of Ukraine."

President Biden's full statement on the attack, made on Wednesday night, is in full below: