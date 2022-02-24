ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ceaser carries Texas St. over South Alabama 55-52

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Nighael Ceaser had 11 points and 12 rebounds to lift Texas State to a 55-52 win over South Alabama on Wednesday night, the Bobcats’ eighth consecutive victory.

Mason Harrell had 11 points for Texas State (20-6, 11-3 Sun Belt Conference). Caleb Asberry added six rebounds. Isiah Small had nine rebounds.

Asberry made a 3-pointer with 25 seconds left to give Texas State a 53-50 lead.

Javon Franklin had 16 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for the Jaguars (18-10, 8-7). Kayo Goncalves added seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

On3.com

South Carolina basketball: Big first half carries Alabama

Alabama dominated the first half and withstood a second-half run by South Carolina for a 90-71 win. Alabama seemingly couldn’t miss in the first half. The Crimson Tide made four straight threes during an early 14-2 run that put Alabama in control. Then during a 15-3 run late in the first half, Alabama again hit four consecutive threes, with free throws mixed in. That run made it a 22-point lead.
COLLEGE SPORTS
