AUBURN, Alabama—A rare third-year junior college transfer, senior RHP Jordan Armstrong was dominant last season for Chattahoochee Valley Community College and he has continued that early in his Auburn career. Throwing four scoreless innings in his first outing against Oklahoma last Friday, Armstrong pitched five and one/thirds of scoreless ball and struck out a career high 11 batters in a 9-0 Auburn win over Yale to open the series. Five Auburn pitchers combined to strike out 19 batters and allow just four total hits in the shutout win. The Tigers improve to 4-1 on the season with the victory.

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO