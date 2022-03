Power your tech with the Native Union Fast GaN Charger PD 30W, which offers up to 30 watts of power for a quick charge. All the while, its compact-size form enables you to take it on the go to prevent a drained battery. In particular, it fits in the palm of your hand and fully fast charges your devices. Moreover, the Native Union Fast GaN Charger PD 30W is compatible with Type-C devices. So it’s ideal for charging phones, laptops, tablets, and more. In fact, this gadget chargers iPhones up to 50% in just 30 minutes. Furthermore, you can pair this wall charger with a MagSafe charger to quickly power your iPhone 12 or 13 up to 15 watts. Finally, lightweight and travel-friendly, you can use it in the office, at home, and for traveling.

ELECTRONICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO