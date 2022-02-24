ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Mac McClung: Great during return

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

McClung logged 21 points (8-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine assists, eight rebounds and...

www.cbssports.com

Phil Martelli sends message to Juwan Howard following Rutgers win

After the Wolverines’ win over Rutgers in his first game as acting Michigan head coach Phil Martelli shared what his message to Juwan Howard was afterwards. Martelli took over for the remainder of the regular season after head coach Juwan Howard was suspended for five games for his part in a postgame altercation with Wisconsin’s coaching staff. After Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard shared a heated exchange and needed to be separated, Howard threw a punch towards another Wisconsin assistant coach and set off a scuffle between both teams.
NESN

Trail Blazers Eric Bledsoe Out Thursday Against Warriors

Casey Holdahl reports Eric Bledsoe will miss Thursday’s matchup between the Portland Trail Blazers and Golden State Warriors, delaying his debut with the team. Bledsoe, acquired by Portland from the Los Angeles Clippers on Feb. 4, is dealing with a lingering Achilles injury. As a member of the Clippers, Bledsoe last played in a 111-110 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 3, logging 20 minutes, seven points, three rebounds, and seven assists. Starting 29 games for the Clippers, Bledsoe averaged 25 minutes, 10 points, three rebounds, and four assists per game.
The Associated Press

Mitchell hits 7 3s, scores 33 points in Jazz’s win over Mavs

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell hit a career-high seven 3-pointers and scored 33 points to help the Utah Jazz beat the Dallas Mavericks 114-109 on Friday night. Bojan Bogdanovic added 18 points, Mike Conley had 15, Rudy Gobert finished with 14 points, 17 rebounds and three blocks, and Jordan Clarkson chipped in 13 points. Utah shot 40 of 74 (54%) from the field.
Reuters

Bucks sign G Jevon Carter to add backcourt depth

2022-02-25 00:41:19 GMT+00:00 - The Milwaukee Bucks signed guard Jevon Carter on Thursday. The 26-year-old averaged 3.6 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 46 games (one start) with the Brooklyn Nets this season. The 6-1, 195-pound native of Maywood, Ill., has averaged 13.7 minutes, 4.3 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 203 NBA games (seven starts) with Brooklyn, the Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies.
The Associated Press

Jokic, Barton help Nuggets to 128-110 win over Kings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 25 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists, Will Barton inched closer to the franchise record for 3-pointers, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Sacramento Kings 128-110 on Thursday night. Denver outscored the Kings 36-23 in the fourth quarter and had 15 3-pointers...
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Rajon Rondo: Mediocre in loss

Rondo chipped in 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), two rebounds and nine assists over 26 minutes during Thursday's 106-103 loss to the Pistons. He also had six turnovers. Rondo uncharacteristically struggled to take care of the ball, setting a new season high for turnovers. He still managed to rack up nine assists and provides strong production to category shareholders. Additionally, Rondo connected on multiple threes and is shooting 37.0 percent from deep since being acquired by Cleveland -- well above his career 32.3 clip from beyond the arc.
ClutchPoints

Ime Udoka’s update on Marcus Smart will make Celtics fans relieved

The Boston Celtics were the hottest team in the league heading into the All-Star break. Despite losing to the Detroit Pistons in their last game, they pieced together a nine-game winning streak and excelled on both sides of the ball, especially defense. Getting back to their winning ways by continuing their stout defense could thrust them into the championship conversation.
NBA

