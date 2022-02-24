Icy roads lead to Travis County mobile COVID-19 clinic cancelation

Editor’s Note: This live blog is no longer being updated.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Central Texas is geared up for another round of frigid temperatures and icy conditions. As light drizzle and freezing drizzle continues, bridges and overpasses developed slick spots Wednesday evening, and more will become icy overnight into Thursday.

A Winter Weather Advisory was expanded Wednesday to include most of Central Texas, including areas of the Austin metro. The advisory goes through noon Thursday, except for Milam County, where it goes until 6 p.m. Thursday.

4:40 p.m. Thursday

The Austin Fire Department said iced-over, elevated roadways created dangerous conditions Thursday .

“We saw over the last 24 hours over 100 collisions that we responded to,” said Brandon Wade, assistant chief of operations with the AFD.

4 p.m. Thursday

A judge extended voting hours in Travis County for Friday , the last day of early voting, until 10 p.m., because Wednesday and Thursday’s hours were impacted by the weather.

Noon Thursday

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said that SH 130 near Patriot Way has reopened after a crash. The county’s EMS said it responded to 31 calls since 6:30 a.m, and 13 of them were crashes. During the same timeframe Wednesday, it received just 20 calls and one of them was for a wreck.

11:30 a.m. Thursday

The on-ramps to SH 45 in Round Rock are still closed, as it the flyover from southbound Interstate 35 to SH 45 westbound, Round Rock police said. They also advised that A.W. Grimes Boulevard near Bryant Drive and Red Bud Lane near County Road 123 are open, but icy.

Travis County has canceled its mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics due to icy road conditions. Officials will monitor the conditions Friday and see if they’ll start them back up then.

10:31 a.m. Thursday

State Highway 130 northbound lanes are closed between U.S. 79 in Hutton and Patriot Way in Georgetown are closed due to a crash.

10:20 a.m. Thursday

Early voting locations in Travis County are reopened after closing early Wednesday and delaying opening on Thursday.

10 a.m. Thursday

Meteorologist Kristen Currie joined KXAN Live’s Will DuPree to share an update on the weather outlook for the day.

She explained the icing threat will persist at least until noon, but fortunately, temperatures are expected to go above freezing in the afternoon. That could help improve the evening commute for drivers.

9:30 a.m. Thursday

We received some photos of snow — yes, snow — from a viewer this morning. These are from Sam Cole in far east Austin who woke up to accumulation on a garden and yard.

Snow covers a garden and yard in east Austin early Thursday morning. Photos from Sam Cole.

9 a.m Thursday

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office reports a “major crash” at the SH 130 toll and Patriot Way , just south of East View High School in Georgetown. Northbound traffic is closed at Highway 29 and Chandler Road. Avoid all tolls, WCSO said.

ATCEMS said since midnight Thursday, its crews have responded to 40 traffic crashes , 13 of them being of the rollover variety. If you don’t have to be on the roads this morning, ATCEMS advises that you stay home.

8:40 a.m. Thursday

KXAN’s Nick Bannin caught this crash on the northbound side of US 183 near Anderson Mill Road.

8:30 a.m. Thursday

Pflugerville ISD said it will now close for the day Thursday, sending out an alert saying, “due to variety of staff shortages caused by the inclement weather.”

Hutto ISD is also closed for the day.

8:15 a.m. Thursday

Crews were out setting up barricades to close the ramps to the SH 45 toll in Round Rock due to icy road conditions.

7:45 a.m. Thursday

Round Rock ISD is now closed due to weather and icy road conditions.

The Austin Fire Department said it’s working 14 “active” wrecks, including a 12-car pileup in northwest Austin at the FM 620 bypass near Briar Hollow Drive. No injuries were reported with the wreck, AFD said.

7:15 a.m. Thursday

Llano ISD is now closed due to icy road conditions.

Old Highway 20 in Manor between Joyce Turner and Parmer is closed due to icy road conditions.

7 a.m. Thursday

The Austin Police Department said, “it’s a mess” on the roads. There are around 20 wrecks APD said it has responded to with another 16 holding. No serious injuries have been reported with the crashes, and APD said most of them are single-vehicle crashes due to speed.

Burnet ISD announced that it’s closed Thursday.

6:45 a.m. Thursday

Elgin ISD just announced that it will be closed Thursday. The school district was originally going to operate on a two-hour delay.

6:30 a.m. Thursday

Cars are pulled over with damage on the southbound side of MoPac near RM 2222. KXAN meteorologist Nick Bannin is out monitoring road conditions and shot his video. If you’re on the roads this morning, travel with care. If you can avoid traveling, that is preferred.

All ramps to the SH 45 toll in Round Rock are now closed due to icy road conditions, Round Rock police said on Twitter.

6 a.m. Thursday

Manor and Del Valle independent school districts have gone from being delayed to closed Thursday. Many of the Central Texas school districts are operating on two-hour delays. We have a comprehensive list here , and continue to add to it as we receive information.

There have been wrecks reported overnight on area roads associated with slick conditions as freezing rain/drizzle accumulates. Westbound State Highway 71 in Bastrop near Buc-ee’s is closed due to an 18-wheeler crash. Multiple crashes have also been reported on MoPac northbound near the RM 2222 interchange, and the left and center lanes are blocked. The express lane on MoPac southbound at RM 2222 is also blocked.

8:30 p.m. Wednesday

ERCOT said in a statement its forecast shows there is sufficient generation to meet expected demand . Earlier on Wednesday, ERCOT asked TCEQ for enforcement discretion out of an abundance caution, so that no generation units become unavailable due to environmental limits.

8 p.m. Wednesday

At least 10 vehicles got stuck on a southeast Austin overpass Wednesday night because of ice accumulation. Austin-Travis County EMS said the crash took place on the eastbound State Highway 71 flyover to northbound State Highway 130 just after 7 p.m.

No one was hurt.

4:30 p.m. Wednesday

In Travis County, all polling locations will close at 6 p.m. Wednesday due to inclement weather. The locations will then reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday. The Travis County Clerk said on Twitter this could change .

