Vehicle of missing Pottsville woman found miles from her home

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Schuylkill County woman has been missing for six days and Tuesday her vehicle was found several miles away without her in it.

Police could not tell Eyewitness News exactly when she was reported missing or who filed the report. People close to Johnson say she has a big heart and loves helping people with special needs.

Pottsville Police say 47-year-old Tatyana Johnson left her home on the evening of February 17th and never returned. Five days later on Tuesday February 22nd, her bronze Toyota Sienna van was found parked at the Hawk Mountain Sanctuary property.

It’s about a 30-minute ride from her house on the 500 block of West Race Street in Pottsville. That’s all the information Pottsville Police say they’re releasing to the public at this time.

Eyewitness News tracked down a few people who know Johnson. Eyewitness News has learned Johnson is married with two children. She used to work for St. Joseph Center for Special Learning in Pottsville, according to a former boss but we are still trying to confirm what she did up until she went missing.

A neighbor describes Johnson as nice and soft-spoken. She doesn’t believe Johnson would just leave.

“That just doesn’t sound like her because I’m sure, like, she loves her daughters,” the neighbor said.

She was shocked to hear Johnson is missing. She says the circumstances just don’t make sense.

“To me, it’s shocking because I don’t know… It’s really shocking that her car was found and she wasn’t,” the neighbor said.

No one was home when Eyewitness News knocked on the Johnson’s door. Tatyana Johnson is approx. 5’8″, 145 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black coat with a faux fur collar. Anyone with information is asked to contact Pottsville Police.

