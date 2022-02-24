ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

'I give them 5 stars': Phil Martelli praises Michigan players, coaches

By Alejandro Zuniga
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANN ARBOR, Mich. — Phil Martelli had nothing but praise for the Michigan men's basketball team's coaches and players after a 71-62 victory over Rutgers on Wednesday night at the Crisler Center. The Wolverines won despite playing shorthanded. Moussa Diabate and Terrance Williams II were serving their one-game...

247sports.com

247Sports

Kentucky Basketball: John Calipari says his players 'are not robots' after 75-73 loss at Arkansas

Carrying a 23-5 record and AP No. 6 ranking into Fayetteville, Ark., Saturday, it became clear rather quickly for Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari that his Wildcats were going to have their hands full against No. 18 Arkansas. Despite trailing by double-digits in the first half and having to default to Oscar Tshiebwe for a heavy portion of their production on the day, Kentucky still nearly squeezed out a victory before enduring a 75-73 loss to the Razorbacks.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Everything Bruce Pearl said after Auburn's loss at Tennessee

Bruce Pearl's recent dominance over Rick Barnes and Tennessee was quelled Saturday, as Auburn's six-game winning streak over Tennessee was snapped in Knoxville in a 67-62 loss. Jabari Smith hung 27 points, but the Tigers (25-4, 13-3 SEC) went more than eight minutes without a made basket in the second half, as they saw an 11-point lead evaporate. Here's everything Pearl said after Auburn's third straight road loss.
KNOXVILLE, TN
On3.com

Oscar Tshiebwe reveals message from John Calipari following Arkansas loss

The Kentucky Wildcats and their star center, Oscar Tshiebwe, lost to a red-hot Arkansas Razorbacks team on Saturday afternoon, 75-73 in one of the weekend’s most anticipated matchups. The Wildcats center likely locked up the National Player of the Year hardware with yet another historic performance: 30 points, 18 rebounds, two assists, three blocks, and one steal. After the loss, Tshiebwe took the time to speak with reporters via Zoom and talked about head coach John Calipari’s message to the Kentucky team.
BASKETBALL
The Spun

Tom Brady Linked To 2 Teams If He Comes Out Of Retirement

If legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady were to come out of retirement and play the 2022 season, it seems likely that it would be for one of two teams. Brady, 44, officially announced his retirement from the National Football League earlier this month. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is most likely done with his playing career.
NFL
The Spun

There Might Be 1 School Emerging For Arch Manning

Where is five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning going to end up?. Manning, the five-star nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, has been extremely patient in his recruitment. He’s not expected to make a decision anytime soon. However, based on his visit schedule, one school might be emerging. Manning will...
EDUCATION
247Sports

What Nowell, Pack & Weber said after Kansas State's 74-73 loss to Iowa State

This is what Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber and guards Markquis Nowell and Nijel Pack had to say after the Wildcats' 74-73 loss to Iowa State on Saturday. “I really thought our effort was great early and that's something that we all talked about the last two games is just come ready to play and we had to be better defensively. I thought we were better defensively early. They didn’t have a field goal at the first TV timeout. But the problem was instead of being up eight to two or whatever it was a little later. We made good passes, extra passes, we just didn't make the shots. And at that period, that was when we probably should have had it stretched out where they couldn't come back and credit to them. They're good. Obviously four in a row. I thought (Tyrese) Hunter’s poise and his passing, 10 assists, making the right plays was huge. Obviously (Caleb) Grill, the last time he went 1-for-12 and that was a layup. He has not shot the ball well but he got into a groove and 6-for-10 for three and also their bench. You look at the stats it's pretty obvious, 31 points from the bench to our six and then 15 second chance points to our four. But again we hung in there, we fought, we battled. We had a chance. I thought they were very physical with Nijel (Pack) on the last play but obviously we didn't get a call and we lost the ball. It’s just a tough circumstance. Our guys care, they battle. I think sometimes they try to win on their own. And we’ve got to really help each other if we're going to have a chance. I thought the free throws too, the first half again I think it was 13-for-18 or 12-for-18 at halftime. That kind of hurts because every extra point makes a big difference and those misses probably could’ve maybe avoided the rally from them or kept the momentum away from them.”
KANSAS STATE
247Sports

UNC basketball: What Tar Heels need to do to reach NCAA Tournament

Entering Monday's 7 p.m. ET game against Syracuse, UNC basketball is in a must-win scenario against the Orange to stay in NCAA Tournament contention, according to CBS Sports bracketologist Jerry Palm. Currently, the Tar Heels (21-8, 13-5 ACC) are one of the last four teams in, according to Palm's bracketology update. They need to take out Syracuse (15-14) to keep their current resume intact.
SYRACUSE, NY
247Sports

The 1-3-1 on No. 3 Baylor's next opponent No. 21 Texas

After knocking off Kansas at home on Saturday night 80-70, Baylor (24-5, 12-4) moved up to No. 3 in the AP Poll on Monday. The Bears will now travel to Austin tonight to face No. 21 Texas (21-8, 10-6) in the final game at the Frank Erwin Center. Baylor won the first meeting 80-63 back on February 12th.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

FSU’s Matthew Cleveland earns ACC Freshman of the Week honors

Florida State freshman guard Matthew Cleveland, who scored 20 points including the game-winning half-court 3-point attempt in FSU’s upset of Virginia on Saturday, earned ACC Freshman of the Week honors, as announced by the league on Monday afternoon. It marks the second time this season he has earned that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Scouting Report: Arizona commitment Kylan Boswell

The following is a collection of scouting reports on new Arizona commitment Kylan Boswell:. * Boswell is a competitive and winning point guard with a strong and sturdy frame who sets the tone on the defensive end," 247Sports National Recruiting Analyst Brandon Jenkins writes. "One of the best on-ball defenders in his class, Boswell is aggressive in getting into opposing ball handlers and guarding with physicality. He has the length to make life hard on whoever he is facing and is one who wins most one-on-one battles when guarding in transition.
CHANDLER, AZ
247Sports

Boston named semifinalist for Defensive Player of the Year award

South Carolina junior forward Aliyah Boston is one of 10 semifinalists for 2022 Naismith Women's Defensive Player of the Year, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced today. It marks the second time in as many seasons that Boston as made it to at least semifinalist status. Ranked second in the nation...
BASKETBALL
247Sports

Where Tennessee basketball is ranked in this week's AP Top 25

Tennessee moved up to No. 13 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25, jumping up four spots and matching its highest ranking of the season heading into the final week of the regular-season schedule. The Vols (21-7, 12-4 SEC) play at Georgia (6-23, 1-15) on Tuesday (6:30 p.m. Eastern...
KNOXVILLE, TN

