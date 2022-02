KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rain will move in Wednesday afternoon. A cold front will begin to push through about 6 p.m., dropping our temperatures. After midnight is when the Kansas City area could see a wintry mix and then changing over to all snow close to dawn on Thursday. Bursts of snow are possible Thursday afternoon before the back edge of the storm moves out Thursday evening. The Kansas City metro could see about 4 inches of snow.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 10 DAYS AGO