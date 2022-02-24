ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

New nitrogen-infused cola set to debut next month

By Peter Lopez
KMPH.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA soda giant announced Wednesday that its newest drink is scheduled to release late next month. According to Pepsi, the latest...

kmph.com

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Pepsi launches ‘softer’ soft drink with new nitro-infused cola. When you can get it

Pepsi is putting a “softer” spin on a classic cola that fans have grown to love over the last several decades. The New York-based beverage brand announced the launch of its first nitrogen-infused soda, fittingly dubbed Nitro Pepsi. The new drink, which promises a “creamy, smooth” taste and “mesmerizing cascade of tiny bubbles,” will hit stores nationwide on March 28, according to a company news release.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Pepsi Just Rolled Out A Nitrogen-Infused Soda — Here's What That Means

You've likely heard of nitrogen-infused coffee. More commonly referred to as "nitro coffee," this unique take on cold brew coffee is known for having a thicker texture and a smoother mouthfeel, similar to a heavy beer. It even boasts the thick, creamy head that you would usually expect from a beer like Guinness. But what about nitrogen-infused soda?
FOOD & DRINKS
iheart.com

Pepsi Says Innovative New Flavor Will Be 'Most Ambitious Feat Yet'

Pepsi is coming out with an innovative new flavor that it believes is its "most ambitious feat yet." PepsiCo announced Wednesday (February 23) that a nitrogen-infused cola will be released in U.S. stores on March 28, CNN Business reports. The company said the new soda line will feature a creamier...
FOOD & DRINKS
Thrillist

Mashed

People

Nitro Pepsi, the First Ever Nitrogen-Infused Cola, Hits Stores This March

Pepsi is breaking ground with its latest soda. On Wednesday, the beverage giant announced the launch of Nitro Pepsi, the first-ever nitrogen-infused cola to hit the market. Available nationwide beginning on March 28, Nitro Pepsi is "softer than a soft drink," the brand said in a release, explaining "it is creamy and smooth, with a mesmerizing cascade of tiny bubbles topped off by a frothy foam head."
FOOD & DRINKS
