ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Local healthcare leaders weigh in on bill making it felony to threaten industry workers

By Tahleel Mohieldin
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=285nSz_0eNTCWH900

MADISON, Wis. – A new bill that will make it a felony to threaten healthcare workers is getting the support of local industry leaders.

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Assembly passed the bill, which would make threats to healthcare workers in their official capacity punishable by up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin President Pat Raes said the violence and aggression towards health care workers need to stop and hopes the measure will bring awareness to the mistreatment.

“We’ve had to post signs because it’s becoming much more routine that people are verbally or physically assaulting healthcare workers,” she said. “I know personally I’ve had IV poles swung at me.”

SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital President Kyle Nondorf said in the last decade, aggression towards healthcare staff has seen a rise nationally.

He said last year hospital officials documented 117 instances of assaults and threats to staff at SSM in Madison alone and that staff have even gotten letters sent to their homes threatening their home life.

Nondorf said he’s supporting the bill to help make sure SSM workers understand they have the support of leadership and so that those receiving services understand respect should be shown.

“We’re standing firm,” he said. “It’s not ok for violence and aggression to happen against healthcare professionals.”

Raes, however, is worried the bill is just a band-aid for the larger healthcare crisis and is asking state leaders to do more to address staffing shortages and improve healthcare coverage for industry workers.

She also said pursuing criminal charges isn’t always the right thing to do.

“We have had people with Dementia or Alzheimer’s just grab us and twist our arms or pinch us and leave bruises and marks on us,” she explained “We’re not going to file assault charges in those situations.”

Nondorf agrees mental health is a component to consider and said they’ll review every situation on a case by case basis.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Mask mandate for Wisconsin state employees to be lifted March 1

MADISON, Wis. — With COVID-19 case counts dropping and local mask mandates expiring, the Wisconsin Department of Administration says most state employees will no longer be required to wear a mask starting March 1. The weekly testing program for state employees is also being suspended effective March 13, according to an e-mail sent to employees Friday. The state’s vaccination status...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Society
State
Wisconsin State
Madison, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Healthcare Workers#The Wisconsin Assembly#Seiu Healthcare#Ssm Health St Mary
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin Assembly approves push to further shield gun manufacturers from lawsuits

MADISON, Wis. — Days after the families of nine victims in the 2012 Sandy Hooks school shooting massacre reached a historic settlement in a lawsuit against Remington, the Wisconsin Assembly passed a bill that would make it nearly impossible to sue gun manufacturers in Wisconsin. The bill would protect gun manufacturers from lawsuits in a number of situations, including damages...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Baldwin visits Stoughton Trailers to tout legislation aimed at supply chain issues

STOUGHTON, Wis. — Sen. Tammy Baldwin visited Stoughton Trailers in Stoughton Wednesday to highlight and discuss her “Made in America” initiatives and legislation aimed at addressing supply chain issues. While the issues Baldwin highlighted existed before the pandemic, she said COVID-19 brought them to the forefront. “I believe that especially our critical supply chains need to be housed here at...
STOUGHTON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Assembly passes bill raising age for tobacco, vaping to 21

The state Assembly is set to take up a bill that would raise the minimum age for purchasing tobacco and vaping products from 18 to 21. The change would bring Wisconsin in line with revisions to federal law in December 2019 that moved the minimum age from 18 to 21. State revenue officials say major Wisconsin retailers have been enforcing the federal age limit and shifting to 21 in state law likely would have a minimal effect on tax revenue. State health officials said they would have to expand their investigations and launch a media campaign to increase awareness at an annual cost of $139,200. The Assembly was expected to vote on the bill Wednesday.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Assembly passes bill protecting gun makers from lawsuits

The state Assembly is poised to pass a Republican-authored bill that would limit gun and ammunition manufacturers' legal liability. Under the bill, no one could sue gun or ammunition manufacturers for damages relating to the lawful design, marketing or illegal use of their products. People could still sue for breach of contract or death and damages resulting from a defect in a product's design. The bill's supporters include Wisconsin Gun Owners Inc. and the Firearm Industry Trade Association. Opponents include the Wisconsin Anti-Violence Effort Educational Fund. The Assembly is set to vote on the bill Wednesday. Approval would send it to the Senate. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers almost certainly will veto the measure if it reaches his desk. 
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy