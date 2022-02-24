Local healthcare leaders weigh in on bill making it felony to threaten industry workers

MADISON, Wis. – A new bill that will make it a felony to threaten healthcare workers is getting the support of local industry leaders.

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Assembly passed the bill, which would make threats to healthcare workers in their official capacity punishable by up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin President Pat Raes said the violence and aggression towards health care workers need to stop and hopes the measure will bring awareness to the mistreatment.

“We’ve had to post signs because it’s becoming much more routine that people are verbally or physically assaulting healthcare workers,” she said. “I know personally I’ve had IV poles swung at me.”

SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital President Kyle Nondorf said in the last decade, aggression towards healthcare staff has seen a rise nationally.

He said last year hospital officials documented 117 instances of assaults and threats to staff at SSM in Madison alone and that staff have even gotten letters sent to their homes threatening their home life.

Nondorf said he’s supporting the bill to help make sure SSM workers understand they have the support of leadership and so that those receiving services understand respect should be shown.

“We’re standing firm,” he said. “It’s not ok for violence and aggression to happen against healthcare professionals.”

Raes, however, is worried the bill is just a band-aid for the larger healthcare crisis and is asking state leaders to do more to address staffing shortages and improve healthcare coverage for industry workers.

She also said pursuing criminal charges isn’t always the right thing to do.

“We have had people with Dementia or Alzheimer’s just grab us and twist our arms or pinch us and leave bruises and marks on us,” she explained “We’re not going to file assault charges in those situations.”

Nondorf agrees mental health is a component to consider and said they’ll review every situation on a case by case basis.

