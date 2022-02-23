ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

New electric bike gives hope to those fighting poaching in Africa

SCNow
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConservationists fighting poachers in Africa have a new tool...

scnow.com

kmvt

Rhino poaching rises sharply in South Africa, authorities say

(CNN) – Rhino poaching has been on the rise in South Africa over the past couple of months. Anti-poaching patrols have been deployed as a result. Authorities warn they desperately need tourist money back in order to equip themselves with the latest tech to catch the criminals. Lufuno Netshitavhadulu,...
New York Post

Hunters slaughter hundreds of fenced-in animals, sparking outrage

It was a slaughterfest of a-pork-alyptic proportions. Spanish hunters are under fire for reportedly slaughtering nearly 450 fenced-in game animals in what environmentalists have dubbed an “orgy of blood and death.”. “It’s an absolute bloodbath, slaughter on a totally senseless scale,” Eduardo Goncalves, founder of the Campaign to Ban...
The Independent

Extremely rare parrot chick born at UK zoo offers ‘glimmer of hope’ for endangered species

An extremely rare baby bird has been born at a zoo in the UK. The news has been called a “glimmer of hope” for a species of parrot which is estimated to have a population of fewer than 50 left in the wild. Paignton zoo in Devon announced the birth of a baby Mitchell’s lorikeet on Thursday. It said the chick was discovered on the site on Boxing Day and zookeepers had been monitoring its progress since then. Bird on the brink: Extremely rare chick hatched at Paignton ZooWe are pleased to announce the recent hatching of a Mitchell’s lorikeet.These...
Africa
nationalgeographic.com

A new discovery could help save this 10-foot-long 'living fossil' fish

The alligator gar is a snaggle-toothed fish longer than a park bench and heavier than a mountain lion. Bony scales covering its body make it look like an armored dinosaur, and for good reason: North America’s second-biggest fish has been thriving since the late Jurassic period, 157 million years ago.
The Guardian

Wolves shot in Norway after court overturns stay of execution

Nine endangered wolves were shot in one day in Norway after a court ruled that a controversial hunt could go ahead. Fifty-one wolves were originally due to be slaughtered – a significant proportion of the 80 animals thought to live in Norway. But last month, activists secured a stay of execution when they got an injunction halting the hunt until an appeal over its validity could go ahead. They claimed that allowing hunters to kill wolves in a conservation zone would be against EU nature protection laws.
Salon

The Lord God bird and dozens of other species declared extinct in 2021

This article originally appeared on The Revelator. On Sept. 29, 2021, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced its intention to remove 23 long-unseen species from the protection of the Endangered Species Act — because they've probably gone extinct, and you can't keep protecting what's already gone. Among the...
natureworldnews.com

New Discovery May Help Protect This Living Jurassic-Era Fish in North America

The alligator gar (Atractosteus spatula) is one of the largest freshwater fish in North America and has been thriving since the late Jurassic Period dating back to 157 million years ago. However, the population of the alligator gar is at risk due to habitat loss and human hunting. Despite the...
knpr

Elephant tusk DNA can expose poaching networks, new analysis finds

Researchers at the University of Washington have developed a way of using DNA from elephant tusks to solve poaching mysteries and bring animal traffickers to justice. It's estimated at least 10,000 African elephants are killed each year, with the ivory then packed into shipping containers and transported to ports throughout Africa.
Daily Mail

Chelyabinsk meteor that exploded over Russia in 2013 may have also been involved in the giant impact that formed the MOON, study reveals

The Chelyabinsk meteor that exploded over Russia in 2013 may also have been involved in the massive impact that formed the moon, a new study suggests. Researchers led by the University of Cambridge think it may have been been part of an ancient collision that broke off a chunk of baby Earth to form the moon 4.5 billion years ago.
