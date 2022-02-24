Portland Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic out at least 4 weeks with left foot injury

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic will be sidelined for at least four weeks with left foot plantar fasciitis, the team announced Wednesday.

The Blazers said in a statement that Nurkic has played through symptoms of the injury since September. According to the team, he will be re-evaluated after four weeks.

Nurkic has started 56 games this season for the Trail Blazers, averaging 15 points and 11.1 rebounds. He has compiled 30 double-doubles in the 2021-22 campaign.

Nurkic's injury is the latest blow to the Blazers, who have been without superstar guard Damian Lillard since the start of 2022 because of an abdominal issue that required surgery.

In addition, Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little underwent season-ending surgery earlier this month to repair a left shoulder injury.

The Trail Blazers (25-34) have won four straight games entering their Thursday night home game against the Golden State Warriors. Portland currently sits 10th in the Western Conference standings.