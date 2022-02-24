ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic out at least 4 weeks with left foot injury

By Connor Grott
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q8yNl_0eNTAHD400

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic will be sidelined for at least four weeks with left foot plantar fasciitis, the team announced Wednesday.

The Blazers said in a statement that Nurkic has played through symptoms of the injury since September. According to the team, he will be re-evaluated after four weeks.

Nurkic has started 56 games this season for the Trail Blazers, averaging 15 points and 11.1 rebounds. He has compiled 30 double-doubles in the 2021-22 campaign.

Nurkic's injury is the latest blow to the Blazers, who have been without superstar guard Damian Lillard since the start of 2022 because of an abdominal issue that required surgery.

In addition, Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little underwent season-ending surgery earlier this month to repair a left shoulder injury.

The Trail Blazers (25-34) have won four straight games entering their Thursday night home game against the Golden State Warriors. Portland currently sits 10th in the Western Conference standings.

Comments / 1

Related
SB Nation

Kyrie Irving’s full-time return makes the Nets a contender again

Kyrie Irving has only been available for about 23 percent of the Brooklyn Nets’ games this year. His regular absence from the lineup is the biggest reason why his team went from the preseason title favorites to the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference at the All-Star break.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nassir Little
Person
Damian Lillard
FanSided

It sounds like the Cavaliers don’t want LeBron James back

The Cleveland Cavaliers are not pushing for a LeBron James return apparently. LeBron James made it clear that he hasn’t “closed” the door on returning to Cleveland. The former Cleveland Cavaliers great was interviewed by Jason Lloyd of the Athletic at the All-Star Game, and he made it clear he didn’t know what his future held, just that he wasn’t saying no to anything at the moment.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Trail Blazers#The Golden State Warriors
The Spun

Isiah Thomas Names Most ‘Dominant’ Player He’s Ever Seen

Isiah Thomas’ feud with Michael Jordan is clearly still alive and well. On Thursday, the NBA legend said on ESPN’s First Take that LeBron James is the most “dominant” player he’s ever seen. It’s pretty rare when older NBA legends have such high praise for...
NBA
CBS Sports

NBA Star Power Index: Will LeBron James leave the Lakers? Is Zion Williamson headed down a Greg Oden path?

Welcome back to NBA Star Power Index: A weekly gauge of the players getting the most buzz around the league. Inclusion on this list isn't necessarily a good thing -- it simply means you're capturing the NBA world's attention. This is also not a ranking. The players listed are in no particular order. This column will run every week throughout the regular season.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Ex-Celtics star Kemba Walker won't play for Knicks rest of season

Kemba Walker's homecoming with the New York Knicks has not gone as planned, and it's unknown what his future with the team will look like beyond this year. In the meantime, the veteran guard will not play another game for the Knicks this season, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. He reported...
NBA
The Oregonian

Blazers star Damian Lillard opens up about CJ McCollum trade to Pelicans: ‘That (expletive) was tough’

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard didn’t hold back when asked how he was dealing with CJ McCollum’s trade to the New Orleans Pelicans. The bond between Lillard and McCollum goes back nine years. They’ve played beside each other with the Blazers since the 2013-14 NBA season and formed one of the best backcourt duos in the league. That changed in early February, though, when the Blazers sent McCollum to New Orleans for a package that included Josh Hart and draft picks.
NBA
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
293K+
Followers
51K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy