Sycamores fall to Panthers, 88-82

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Northern Iowa beats Indiana State, 88 to 82 Wednesday night in the final home game of the regular season. The Sycamores drop to 11-18 on the season and 4-13 in the MVC.

Cam Henry finished with 13 points to lead the Sycamores. Kailex Stephens 14 points.

Indiana State will wrap up the regular season Saturday at Illinois State.

Tyrke Key was honored before the game on Senior Night. The Sycamore has reached out to Coach Schertz about wanting to take his talents somewhere else next season.

It doesn’t close the door on a potential return, only time will tell.

