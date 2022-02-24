ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devon Givens 2-23-2022

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDevon discusses the fifth starter option for the...

ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant, Nets hit with brutal Ben Simmons injury update

While there were expectations that Ben Simmons could play for the Brooklyn Nets soon, that doesn’t seem to be the case now. After the Nets pulled the trigger to trade James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons for a slew of players and picks, many thought it won’t be long for the Aussie playmaker to suit up for the team. After all, he is relatively healthy and only didn’t play because he chose not to after demanding for a trade from the Sixers.
NBA
The Spun

Look: Ty Lue’s Comment About The Lakers Is Going Viral

Frank Vogel and the Los Angeles Lakers have often been criticized for their lack of strategy and preparation. Are the rumors true? Clippers coach Ty Lue appeared to confirm as much ahead of Friday night’s Clippers-Lakers game. “We didn’t even prepare for them,” Lue said regarding the Lakers. “We...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Isiah Thomas Claps Back At Fan Saying He's Still Salty At Michael Jordan: “Scottie Pippen Was The Bulls’ Best Defender, Facts Over Fiction, No Salt.”

Isiah Thomas doesn't back down when people call him out. The Detroit Pistons legend has been making headlines in the last week, talking about his position as an NBA all-time great, while discussing the impact and greatness of other players, including Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, but especially LeBron James and Michael Jordan.
NBA
The Spun

Erin Andrews Made Her Feelings On Troy Aikman Very Clear

While nothing has been made official, longtime FOX NFL reporter Troy Aikman is reportedly set to leave for ESPN’s Monday Night Football. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post first reported the news. Hall of Famer Troy Aikman is expected to leave Fox Sports to become the main analyst...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Linked To 2 Teams If He Comes Out Of Retirement

If legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady were to come out of retirement and play the 2022 season, it seems likely that it would be for one of two teams. Brady, 44, officially announced his retirement from the National Football League earlier this month. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is most likely done with his playing career.
NFL
On3.com

Oscar Tshiebwe reveals message from John Calipari following Arkansas loss

The Kentucky Wildcats and their star center, Oscar Tshiebwe, lost to a red-hot Arkansas Razorbacks team on Saturday afternoon, 75-73 in one of the weekend’s most anticipated matchups. The Wildcats center likely locked up the National Player of the Year hardware with yet another historic performance: 30 points, 18 rebounds, two assists, three blocks, and one steal. After the loss, Tshiebwe took the time to speak with reporters via Zoom and talked about head coach John Calipari’s message to the Kentucky team.
BASKETBALL
The Spun

CBS Sports Predicts Kirk Cousins Blockbuster Trade

Kirk Cousins has one year remaining on his current contract with the Minnesota Vikings and has been the subject of trade speculation the last few weeks. Even though Kevin O’Connell, Cousins’ new head coach Minnesota, has said publicly he anticipates coaching the three-time Pro Bowler, there are some analysts who are not convinced the Vikings will ultimately hang on to Cousins.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry, Warriors get truthful wake-up call from Kevon Looney

The Golden State Warriors fell short in crunch time against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night, absorbing a 107-101 loss. The Warriors are now 2-5 in their last seven outings, including back-to-back losses at Chase Center. Stephen Curry had another strong showing with 27 points and 10 assists, but he...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

John Elway's contract with Broncos has expired

The five-year contract extension John Elway signed with the Denver Broncos in 2017 has expired. He is no longer an official employee of the team. Elway, 61, played quarterback for the Broncos from 1983-1998, helping the team reach five Super Bowls. Elway won two of those championship games before retiring in 1999.
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Sean McVay news

After news broke Wednesday night that Fox NFL analyst Troy Aikman was in deep negotiations with ESPN to be their new Monday Night Football analyst, it sent shockwaves across the NFL world and opened up a whole slew of questions about what happens next. The biggest questions involved who might...
NFL
Field Level Media

Shane Lowry: Honda Classic ‘stolen from me’

Shane Lowry said the worst break he has experienced in golf cost him the Honda Classic title on Sunday. Lowry was tied for the lead at 9-under par when he reached the 18th tee box. Up ahead, Sepp Straka had just blasted a 334-yard drive on the par-5 finishing hole.
GOLF
The Spun

Cowboys Addressed The Amari Cooper Situation On Monday

Over the last several weeks, there has been widespread speculation about the future of wide receiver Amari Cooper with the Dallas Cowboys. Cooper still has three years remaining on his contract, with a cap hit of $22 million in each of those seasons. There has been talk recently that the Cowboys want to re-sign the younger Michael Gallup, who is coming off an ACL injury, and build their receiving corps around him and CeeDee Lamb.
NFL

