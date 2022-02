Living in Minnesota, we get to experience all four seasons every year. But which season do Minnesotans like the most?. One of the many great things about living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes is that we get to enjoy all four seasons each year. And even though it seems like Winter can drag on forever some years, many hardy Minnesotans enjoy the coziness of the cold-weather seasons, as well as getting outside and doing some skiing, skating, sledding or snowshoeing.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO