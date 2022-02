Linebacker was a real strength for the Bears in 2021 -- mainly because Roquan Smith had another All-Pro caliber season -- in spite of a fair amount of turmoil at the position. There was hope former fourth-round pick Joel Iyiegbuniwe would emerge in his fourth season. The team also added former Bear Christian Jones as a free agent during the spring to provide depth both inside and outside, and with Danny Trevathan returning from 2020 knee problems, the depth chart looked solid.

NFL ・ 11 HOURS AGO