Britain's most successful Olympian Kenny retires, takes up coaching

By Reuters
 2 days ago
Feb 24 (Reuters) - Britain's most decorated Olympian Jason Kenny has called time on his cycling career and will take up a position as a sprint coach with British Cycling, the 33-year-old said.

Kenny became Britain's greatest Olympian as he powered to victory in the men's keirin at the Tokyo Games in August to win the seventh gold medal of his incredible career and surpass former track cycling team mate Chris Hoy. read more

Kenny's nine Olympic medals is the most by a British athlete in any sport and he had said in November he was not optimistic about competing in Paris 2024 due to pain while training.

"A massive part of me would love to continue and try to get to Paris and I'm a bit sad in a way to not do that," Kenny told the BBC. "The opportunity at British Cycling to be a coach might not be there in three years. I thought I'd take it now."

Kenny said that racing and training was "all I've ever known" but he was looking forward to the next phase.

"It's a step into the unknown. I've worked with amazing coaches and I'm trying to unlock my memories of what I remember as a rider and what I liked," Kenny added.

"... I'm diving straight into this next role and trying to help support the lads, most of whom are at the start of their journeys. Hopefully I can help give them as good an experience as I've had."

The Independent

Jason Kenny: A publicity-shy sprint king who became Britain’s greatest Olympian

Sir Jason Kenny has been Britain’s silent assassin on a bike for over a decade.Softly spoken, humble, and laid back – a self-professed “miserable sod” – Kenny is not one to make much noise until he climbs on to his bike.It is then he is transformed into an explosive machine.He is Britain’s most successful Olympian with seven gold medals and two silvers collected across four Games, from his debut in Beijing in 2008 to his thrilling final flourish on the last day in Tokyo.The 33-year-old had openly discussed the idea of carrying on until Paris after his stunning keirin gold...
SPORTS
Reuters

Daly starts instead of Tuilagi for England against Wales

LONDON Feb 26 (Reuters) - Elliot Daly has been named in the England team to face Wales in the Six Nations at Twickenham on Saturday, replacing Manu Tuilagi at inside centre. Tuilagi was named in the team on Thursday after returning from injury, but then suffered a hamstring strain in training and had to withdraw.
WORLD
The Guardian

Ben Foakes intent on grabbing Test chance as part of England’s reboot

Welcome to the reboot. The costumes are the same and you’ll recognise some of the main characters, but there’s no doubt that the West Indies tour that begins this coming week is meant to kick off a new narrative arc for the failing franchise that is the England men’s team. Clearly, Andrew Strauss was impressed by what Tom Holland did for Spider-Man: England have landed in Antigua with a young cast bursting with peppy enthusiasm.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Team GB bosses doubt Sir Jason Kenny will ever be surpassed as the most decorated British Olympian EVER after announcing his retirement having claimed seven gold medals and two silvers during his storied cycling career

Team GB bosses believe Sir Jason Kenny’s record medal haul will never be beaten as they paid tribute to the rider following his retirement this week. As first revealed by Sportsmail, the 33-year-old has quit racing to become the new men’s sprint coach at British Cycling. He brings...
SPORTS
Reuters

Eriksen makes first appearance for Brentford

LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Christian Eriksen made his return to competitive action for the first time since collapsing with a cardiac arrest at last year's Euro 2020 tournament as he came on for Brentford against Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday. The Danish midfielder, fitted with a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
