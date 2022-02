Everyone is invited to the Free Crop Management Seminar Wednesday at Ruth's on Stafford in Dundas. After being canceled last year this program is back with a different name. In the past this was called Rice and Steele County Crops Day and there was Dakota County Crops Day in Farmington later in March. This year Extension Educator Claire LaCanne from Rice and Steele County and Dave Nicolai form the Farmington Regional Extension office teamed up to organize this years Crop Management Seminar. The address for Ruth's on Stafford is 410 Stafford Lane S. Dundas, MN 55019 which is right off of State Highway 3.

DUNDAS, MN ・ 4 HOURS AGO