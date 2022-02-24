ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

South Africa paceman Ngidi ruled out of second New Zealand test

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03YA89_0eNT8dSt00

Feb 24 (Reuters) - South Africa paceman Lungi Ngidi has been ruled out of the second and final test against New Zealand with a back strain, the team said on Thursday.

The 25-year-old missed the first test, which saw South Africa thrashed by an innings and 276 runs in Christchurch over the weekend.

"Because he hasn't been able to bowl last week, I don't think his bowling loads are up to the standard of preparing for test matches," captain Dean Elgar told reporters.

"He hasn't been training with us, he's only been bowling off a short run-up, which has been a bit of a setback for us.

"We know Lungi's been a key figure within our bowling lineup. So it's a bit disappointing that he's in the situation that he's in now."

South Africa went with the four-prong pace attack of Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Duanne Olivier and Glenton Stuurman in the first test but the strategy misfired, with New Zealand's batsmen racking up 482 to set a platform for victory.

Stuurman had a torrid debut, conceding 1-124 at more than four runs an over, and could be replaced by two-test quick Lutho Sipamla, or Keshav Maharaj if the Proteas opt for a specialist spinner.

With multiple players out of form, Elgar said selection changes were a "big possibility" while declining to name any.

"I'm sure there are guys who are a little bit low in confidence, especially from a batting point of view," he said of a team that scored just 95 and 111 in the series-opener, their second-worst test defeat ever.

Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Six Nations 2022: Scotland v France preview, team news & key stats

Venue: Murrayfield Date: Saturday, 26 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, online and BBC Sport app from 13:15 GMT; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra & BBC Radio Scotland; text commentary and in-play clips on BBC Sport website and app. Scotland will...
WORLD
BBC

Six Nations 2022: Flanker Rory Darge makes first Scotland start against France

Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 26 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer; live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and the BBC Sport website and app. Rory Darge will make his first Scotland start in Saturday's Six Nations visit of...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keshav Maharaj
Person
Dean Elgar
Person
Marco Jansen
Person
Lungi Ngidi
Person
Kagiso Rabada
Person
Duanne Olivier
90min.com

Arnold Clark Cup: 6 things we learned about England after tournament triumph

Cancel the Euros, because we’ve got something better. The hopes, dreams and prayers of the English people were answered on Wednesday evening, as the Lionesses lifted the prestigious Arnold Clark Cup trophy aloft at Molineux after victory over Germany. The round-robin friendly tournament offered an exciting taste of what...
SOCCER
BBC

Scotland reach World Cup with 59-3 win over Colombia

Tries: Thomson, Gaffney 2, Lloyd, Law, Konkel, Skeldon, Wills, Wright Cons: Law 3, Nelson Pens: Law 2. Scotland claimed the last remaining place at this year's Women's Rugby World Cup after sweeping Colombia aside in Dubai. Lisa Thomson, Megan Gaffney, Rhona Lloyd and Sarah Law ran in first-half tries in...
RUGBY
SkySports

Women's World Cup: England have 'point to prove' when they face Australia, says Heather Knight

England captain Heather Knight says her side "have a point to prove" when they face Australia in the Women's World Cup having been thrashed by the same side in the Ashes. Knight's team lost 12-4 to Australia in the multi-format series across January and February, with the only points they accrued coming from two rained-off T20 internationals and a draw in the standalone Test match.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christchurch#Pace Bowling#Proteas
TechRadar

New Zealand vs South Africa live stream: how to watch 2nd Test cricket online from anywhere

Over the course of 90 years, New Zealand have never managed to win a Test series against South Africa, but a superb showing in Christchurch has put the Black Caps on the brink of a curse-breaking victory. Read on as we explain how to watch a New Zealand vs South Africa live stream and catch all the cricket action online no matter where you are in the world.
NFL
BBC

England deliver the 'show' for fans Sarina Wiegman asked for

England delivered the show manager Sarina Wiegman had hoped they would at the Arnold Clark Cup. In three games against opposition ranked inside the world's top 10, England were unbeaten and capped off an impressive tournament with a historic win over Germany. It was the first time England had beaten...
SPORTS
The Guardian

Ben Foakes intent on grabbing Test chance as part of England’s reboot

Welcome to the reboot. The costumes are the same and you’ll recognise some of the main characters, but there’s no doubt that the West Indies tour that begins this coming week is meant to kick off a new narrative arc for the failing franchise that is the England men’s team. Clearly, Andrew Strauss was impressed by what Tom Holland did for Spider-Man: England have landed in Antigua with a young cast bursting with peppy enthusiasm.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
New Zealand
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Flamboyant France thrash hosts Scotland 36-17

EDINBURGH, Feb 26 (Reuters) - France were at their flamboyant best as they scored six tries in thumping Scotland 36-17 at Murrayfield on Saturday to make it three wins out of three in the Six Nations this year. Two tries in the opening 13 minutes served notice of their form...
SPORTS
Reuters

Iyer anchors chase, India seal T20 series v Sri Lanka

NEW DELHI, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Shreyas Iyer smashed his second successive half-century as India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the second Twenty20 International to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series in Dharamsala on Saturday. Put into bat, Sri Lanka rode Pathum Nissanka's career-best 75...
WORLD
BBC

Six Nations: Daly starts for England against Wales - radio & text

This could be a long car journey home for someone. Jason Holmes, from Cheddar, Somerset, and Shauna David, from Bridgend, are regulars at this fixture. Even Jason admits the Principality Stadium usually tops Twickenham for atmosphere, but he is confident England can get the job done on home territory as they have in every Six Nations meeting between these two in England, bar two.
WORLD
BBC

Six Nations 2022: Ben Youngs set to break England men's caps record

Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 26 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT. Coverage: Listen to match commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru; text commentary and highlights on BBC Sport website and app. Ben Youngs' achievements have been so great, Leicester and England team-mate Ellis Genge...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

330K+
Followers
288K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy