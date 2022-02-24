ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

China vows to keep property market stable, meet demand this year

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jpJ3g_0eNT8Zsr00

BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s housing minister pledged on Thursday to keep the real estate market stable this year and ensure genuine demand for homes is met, after a series of regulations aimed at reining in debt in the sector unsettled buyers and prompted a marked slowdown in the key property sector.

Prices of homes fell and new construction starts tumbled after regulators stepped up their deleveraging campaign against the bloated property sector, triggering defaults at some heavily indebted companies and threatening the delivery of some new residential housing projects.

Authorities have since stepped in with a slew of measures to boost sales and sentiment, including requiring smaller down-payments for first-time home buyers and allowing commercial banks to lower mortgage rates.

“China’s genuine demand for housing is relatively strong,” as more than 11 million people are newly employed in urban areas each year, Wang Menghui, head of the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, said at a news conference.

Wang also believed that a large number of people are eager to live in spacious homes, partly driven by strict COVID-19 control measures.

China aims to offer 2.4 million units for affordable rental housing this year, Wang said, after 942,000 units in 40 cities with high population inflows helped meet demand from 3 million people last year.

Property regulations are unlikely to be loosened across the board, analysts say.

“China will maintain the continuity and stability of policy measures while strengthening the precision and coordination of such measures,” Wang said.

The government will continue to eliminate any project delivery risks by some individual property developers due to their debt defaults, Vice Housing Minister Ni Hong said at the same news conference.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Times

China fumes as U.S. approves $100 million Patriot missile deal with Taiwan

The Biden administration has signed off on a $100 million deal with Taiwan to boost its missile defense capabilities, sparking an angry reaction from the Chinese government Tuesday. The deal will provide five years’ worth of engineering support to the island intended to “sustain, maintain and improve the Patriot Air...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#Housing Projects#Urban Areas
Reuters

China asks state firms to check investments in Jack Ma's Ant - sources

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Chinese regulators have asked state-owned firms to kick-off a fresh round of checks to find out their investments into and other linkages with billionaire Jack Ma's Ant Group, three people with knowledge of the matter said. State-owned banks and non-bank firms are among the entities that...
ECONOMY
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Country
China
Fortune

Anger explodes at Germany, Italy, and Hungary over Europe’s failure to cut Russia off from SWIFT payment network

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As Russian troops enter Kyiv and the European Union prepares to sign off on fresh sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, there is widespread fury against the countries that are blocking the heaviest potential sanctions.
ECONOMY
Fortune

Russia buys 70% of its chips from China, but the U.S.’s blockade of American semiconductors will still hit Putin hard

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Late on Thursday, in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled a second tranche of sanctions against Russia’s business interests that contained a dramatic broadside: a complete embargo on selling semiconductors to Russia.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

13 US states side with Mexican government in lawsuit against gun manufacturers

More than a dozen US states have sided with the Mexican government in its lawsuit against US gun manufacturers where it accuses them of being liable for a rise in gun violence in the nation.A coalition of 14 attorneys general, from 13 Democratic states and Washington DC, filed a brief with the US District Court for the District of Massachusetts this week arguing that gunmakers are not shielded from responsibility over where their firearms wind up.Last August, the Mexican government sued some of America’s biggest gunmakers including Smith & Wesson and Glock claiming they were knowingly contributing to the illegal...
U.S. POLITICS
CNET

House passes bill to jumpstart US chip manufacturing

The House of Representatives has passed a bill to ramp up chip manufacturing in the US and ease supply chain woes. All that's left is for Congress to reconcile it with a similar bill passed by the Senate last year to get legislation to the White House. The COMPETES Act...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Motley Fool

2 Reasons to Sell Shiba Inu Now -- and 2 Reasons to Buy Even More

Shiba Inu faces a dismal overall cryptocurrency market and several up-and-coming rivals. But it also has some potential catalysts on the way, notably including the Shibarium launch and a metaverse opportunity. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

330K+
Followers
288K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy