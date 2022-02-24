Iowa State snaps KU women’s basketball’s win streak

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Jayhawks will likely have to wait to enter the AP Top-25.

No. 9 Iowa State beat KU 85-59 Wednesday night.

The Jayhawks (19-6, 10-5) were two spots out of the AP Top-25 and sitting one game behind the Cyclones and Baylor to tie for first in the Big 12.

Iowa State had two players finish with more than 20 points. It earned just two more points in the paint than KU (24-22), and the Jayhawks’ bench outscored the Cyclones 22-16. However, ISU made 50% of its three-point shots, whereas KU was held to 19% from three and 31.7% from the field.

Chandler Prater led the team with 17 points. Holly Kersgieter also scored in double-digits with 14 and Ioanna Chatzileonti added 11.

Next, the Jayhawks go to Waco to take on No. 5 Baylor.

