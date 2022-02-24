ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Democrats, Republicans Applaud Biden's Russia Sanctions

By Justin Klawans
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lawmakers from both parties backed the president's economic sanctions in a rare display of bipartisan...

Terry Olson
4d ago

This president has done nothing for his own people, Americans are losing money every day , it’s GREED, not leadership, him and the VP should be willing to step down , with the on going failure.

rose bloom
2d ago

the sanctions are on the American people not Russia. check it out. we are paying Russia for energy while he stopped America's production. so we are paying Russia

UrDaddy
4d ago

too late now MrPuppet! Trump never allowed this to happen....yet in Bidens first year everything went to 💩

AOL Corp

Poll: Trump voters now twice as likely as Biden voters to say Russia-Ukraine conflict is 'none of America’s business'

With President Biden’s top security adviser warning that Russia could invade Ukraine “any day now,” a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that Donald Trump voters are now more than twice as likely as Joe Biden voters to say “the conflict is none of America’s business” — a striking role reversal after decades of right-wing hawkishness toward Moscow.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Republican Senator Josh Hawley asks Biden's AG Garland to make sure Jake Sullivan, his wife and anyone in his office associated to Hillary's campaign is fully recused from the Durham probe in the wake of spying claims

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley is asking Attorney General Merrick Garland to ensure that the wife of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan anyone who might be 'implicated' in John Durham's probe recuse themselves from the matter. The Missouri Republican pressed Garland in a letter Wednesday after Durham included new 'spying' charges...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

A way out for Trump — but not the country

In his Feb. 20 Sunday Opinion column, “Trump’s luck may finally be running out,” George T. Conway III stated that former president Donald Trump “apparently still needs to refinance hundreds of millions” of dollars’ worth of loans. Mr. Conway didn’t mention that foreign governments such as Russia and China can easily do this for Mr. Trump, who is well connected to current lawmakers in this country.
POTUS
MSNBC

It's time to admit the obvious: Donald Trump sure is acting like a Russian agent

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday praised Russian President Vladimir Putin’s military aggression against Ukraine as fears of war in the region grow. The deluded Russian despot seems set on recreating the Soviet Union and reliving a bygone era. Trump's fawning statements in response are the latest reminder that...
POTUS
Fox News

Mike Pence calls on Biden hit Russia harder, restart Keystone Pipeline: 'Putin only understands strength'

Former Vice President Mike Pence said Friday on "America Reports" that President Biden needs to impose tougher sanctions against Russia after they invaded Ukraine. "We need to sanction the oil exports for the Russians and in the exact same moment, President Biden should authorize the Keystone XL pipeline and authorize oil and gas leases and exploration in the United States of America. Those two things in combination would send a deafening message of strength," Pence told hosts Sandra Smith and John Roberts.
POTUS
Fortune

The U.S. threatened a chip blockade if Russia invaded Ukraine. Now Biden must weigh the pros—and cons—of following through

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Early Thursday morning, Russia President Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine, sending troops across the border into Ukraine and shelling Ukrainian territory. The U.S. had already imposed economic sanctions on Russian businesses and leaders to deter Putin from escalating the conflict. Now that Russia has invaded Ukraine, the U.S. could unleash another round of punishment against Russia and Putin by blocking the country from accessing semiconductors made with U.S. technology.
U.S. POLITICS
Marietta Daily Journal

Sen. Mitch McConnell denounces censure of 2 House Republicans; Rep. Kevin McCarthy dodges the question

WASHINGTON — Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday said it was “not the job” of the Republican National Committee to censure Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for participating in the House investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, which he described as a “violent insurrection” in contrast to the party’s resolution characterizing it as “legitimate political discourse.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsweek

