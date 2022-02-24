ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tehama Together offering $1,000 scholarships

 5 days ago

Non-profit Tehama Together is offering two $1,000 scholarships to graduating 2022 seniors from Red Bluff High School, Salisbury High School, Los Molinos High School, Centennial High School and Corning High School.

The scholarships are in honor of local attorney Dennis Albright, a Tehama Together board member who died of cancer in 2018.

The scholarships are intended for those students who have shown an interest in the S.T.E.M. career field.

Applications are available in each school's counseling centers and are due by March 31. A full-time trade school will be considered the same as any other academic institution.

For questions, contact Tehama Together at 530-527-2223 or tehamatogether@gmail.com.

