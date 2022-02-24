Doctors dealing with Covid pandemic experience stress

The decline in daily COVID cases and hospitalizations is good news for the U.S., though health experts are warning to practice caution. “Nobody knows for sure,” Dr. Jay Schnitzer, chief medical officer at MITRE, a nonprofit that operates federally funded research, said on Yahoo Finance Live (video above). “But I, too, am cautiously optimistic that we are getting close to the end of the pandemic phase and hopefully entering the endemic phase. The numbers are certainly coming down dramatically, particularly with Omicron over the past few weeks, and hopefully will continue to do so."

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO