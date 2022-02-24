ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Doctors dealing with Covid pandemic experience stress

By Aaron Mack
fox4beaumont.com
 2 days ago

BEAUMONT — Doctors deal with high stress all...

fox4beaumont.com

Comments / 0

AOL Corp

Doctor 'cautiously optimistic' pandemic moving toward 'endemic'

The decline in daily COVID cases and hospitalizations is good news for the U.S., though health experts are warning to practice caution. “Nobody knows for sure,” Dr. Jay Schnitzer, chief medical officer at MITRE, a nonprofit that operates federally funded research, said on Yahoo Finance Live (video above). “But I, too, am cautiously optimistic that we are getting close to the end of the pandemic phase and hopefully entering the endemic phase. The numbers are certainly coming down dramatically, particularly with Omicron over the past few weeks, and hopefully will continue to do so."
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shreveport Magazine

Man hospitalized with COVID dies after his wife and son unsuccessfully sued to force the hospital to allow him to receive Ivermectin treatments

According to reports, the 71-year-old COVID patient whose family sued to get him Ivermectin treatments has died. His wife and son sued Mayo Clinic for refusing to let him receive Ivermectin treatments from an outside doctor. Health officials said that the drug, which is used to treat parasites in humans and animals, is not approved to treat COVID and is strongly opposed by the FDA, CDC and most medical professionals.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Fort Worth

Brilliant researcher, doctor who claimed that ‘Covid-19 was not a natural event’ and spread misinformation about the virus lost her medical license

Since the start of December last year, United States has been hit by what appears to be one of the largest Covid-19 waves since the start of the pandemic driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant easily evading vaccine immunity, natural immunity and in some cases, the immunity in those with three doses of the Covid-19 vaccines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

7 signs you might have had omicron variant without knowing it

“Good Morning America” co-anchor Amy Robach said she had back pain. She thought it was from her daily runs. But, days later, the symptoms wouldn’t wear off. Soon enough, she learned she had tested positive for COVID-19. Why this matters: The omicron variant — and COVID-19 in general...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nashville News Hub

Doctors dismiss 24-year-old woman’s pain, ask her to lose weight – She actually had life-threatening illness

When the 24-year-old woman approached doctors with a list of painful symptoms, all of them brushed off her concerns. Turns out it was just the beginning of her life-threatening illness. Since 2019, the woman would frequently have urinary infections, bloating, and irregular periods which was “extremely painful.” But whenever she went to her doctors, they simply prescribed her antibiotics saying it was just menstrual stress.
WEIGHT LOSS
Shreveport Magazine

Teacher forced to quit her job after she was caught on a hidden camera saying “those conservative Christians… they need to die … they need to get COVID and die”

The middle school teacher reportedly resigned her post at school, after comments she believed to be making privately on school grounds ended up on social media and forced her to quit her job. The teacher was reportedly having a conversation with two other colleagues in a school hallway when she reportedly said: “Conservative Christians need to get COVID and die.”
TEXAS STATE
FingerLakes1.com

Omicron symptoms may start in the stomach

Feeling of the stomach bug may actually be a symptom of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. COVID-19 infection from the Omicron variant might lead to more than just respiratory issues. Safest states to live during the COVID-19 pandemic. What should I watch for?. Gastrointestinal problems are not off the table...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Distractify

Mom's Ultrasound Reveals 2-Year-Old-Growth with Teeth and Hair in Viral TikTok

The human body is capable of some pretty amazing things. There have been stories of mothers deadlifting 3,000-pound cars enough off of the ground to save children's lives. People have been struck by lightning and survived, and there are folks who can sit through all of the 2012 Les Miserables film without laughing at how ginormous Hugh Jackman is in the flick (aren't they supposed to be going through a famine? The man's eating all the protein in France!)
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
MedicineNet.com

How Long Does It Take to Cleanse Your Liver From Alcohol?

According to the American Addiction Center, it may take your liver over one week to completely detox from alcohol, and detox symptoms may last beyond that. Studies have found that alcohol can stay in your:. Blood for up to 6 hours. Breath for 12-24 hours. Urine for 12-24 hours (72...
HEALTH
News 12

Study shows common heartburn drug may ease symptoms of COVID-19

A common over-the-counter heartburn drug may help ease the symptoms of people who have COVID-19, that's according to a new study by researchers on Long Island. Patients who took famotidine, the primary ingredient in Pepcid, saw symptoms such as breathing difficulties and abdominal pain as well as changes to smell and taste resolve more quickly than those who didn't.
PUBLIC HEALTH

