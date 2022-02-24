ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire, Fire, Burning Bright

By TheCatoctinBanner.com
 4 days ago

Written by James Rada, Jr. Paul Cresap had barely escaped being burned alive, but his office in the Mechanicstown Jail wasn’t as lucky. The roof collapsed shortly after he made it out. He suspected he knew who had set the fire, and the charcoal he found around the building seemed to...

