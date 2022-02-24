Fire, Fire, Burning Bright

MEADOWBROOK (CNS) - A man suffered life-threatening burns today in a fire that erupted in a Meadowbrook home. The blaze was reported at about 11:35 a.m. in the 27000 block of Irma Street, near Mazie Street, just southeast of Highway 74, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The agency said multiple engine crews were sent to the location and encountered flames in a single-story residence, where the occupant was trapped. Firefighters rescued the victim, whose identity was not disclosed, and provided medical treatment. A battalion chief at the scene described the man's burns as ``major.'' He was taken to Inland Valley Medical Center in Wildomar in critical condition, with plans for a Reach Air helicopter to airlift the victim from the hospital to a regional burn center for ac.

