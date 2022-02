For the first time in nearly a year, Chicago ambulances are taking patients to Insight Hospital & Medical Center's emergency room, according to radio station WBEZ. Insight Hospital & Medical Center, formerly Mercy Hospital, is one of the city's oldest hospitals. The hospital filed for bankruptcy in February 2021. However, it was saved from closing after nonprofit Insight Chicago purchased the safety-net facility from Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health for $1. Insight Chicago, which assumed control of the hospital in June 2021, agreed to keep the hospital open through at least 2029.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO