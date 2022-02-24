ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Virginia Tech Tops Georgia Tech 62-58

By Rod Mackenzie
247Sports
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirginia Tech comes to town looking for a sweep over Georgia Tech. Tipoff is 9 PM. Goergia Tech opens with Rodney Howard, Khalid Moore, Jordan Usher, Kyle Sturdivant, and Mike Devoe. Neither team scored until the Hokies hit a three with 17:22 remaining in the first half. Usher matched...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Kentucky Basketball: John Calipari says his players 'are not robots' after 75-73 loss at Arkansas

Carrying a 23-5 record and AP No. 6 ranking into Fayetteville, Ark., Saturday, it became clear rather quickly for Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari that his Wildcats were going to have their hands full against No. 18 Arkansas. Despite trailing by double-digits in the first half and having to default to Oscar Tshiebwe for a heavy portion of their production on the day, Kentucky still nearly squeezed out a victory before enduring a 75-73 loss to the Razorbacks.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Everything Bruce Pearl said after Auburn's loss at Tennessee

Bruce Pearl's recent dominance over Rick Barnes and Tennessee was quelled Saturday, as Auburn's six-game winning streak over Tennessee was snapped in Knoxville in a 67-62 loss. Jabari Smith hung 27 points, but the Tigers (25-4, 13-3 SEC) went more than eight minutes without a made basket in the second half, as they saw an 11-point lead evaporate. Here's everything Pearl said after Auburn's third straight road loss.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
The Spun

There Might Be 1 School Emerging For Arch Manning

Where is five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning going to end up?. Manning, the five-star nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, has been extremely patient in his recruitment. He’s not expected to make a decision anytime soon. However, based on his visit schedule, one school might be emerging. Manning will...
EDUCATION
247Sports

What Bianco said after Ole Miss' series opening 10-4 win over VCU

The Ole Miss baseball team advanced to 5-0 following their 10-4 victory over the VCU Rams inside a frigid Swayze Field. Derek Diamond pitched five innings against a potent VCU batting order and limited the damage done by them in order to allow his team's offense to create some separation, particularly in the sixth inning once Diamond went back to the dugout. Here's what Ole Miss baseball head coach Mike Bianco had to say following the win on Friday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jackets#Goergia Tech#Hokies
247Sports

WATCH: Highlights From UNC's Throttling of N.C. State

On Saturday, North Carolina picked up its third-straight victory over N.C. State with a dominant 84-74 performance in Raleigh. Armando Bacot led Carolina with 28 points (11-of-13 shooting), 18 rebounds, and five blocks. He's the first player in school history to have 20 points, 15 rebounds, and five blocks in a game.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

Louisville football planning another huge recruiting weekend

The University of Louisville football staff has been on quite a tear in recruiting the past few weeks. And now the staff is expecting another monster weekend. Louisville is expected to host a handful of prospects, including three-star linebacker Jeremiah Telander and three-star lineman Luke Burgess, on campus next Friday. U of L will begin spring ball on Monday and will have a practice on Friday afternoon.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

What Nowell, Pack & Weber said after Kansas State's 74-73 loss to Iowa State

This is what Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber and guards Markquis Nowell and Nijel Pack had to say after the Wildcats' 74-73 loss to Iowa State on Saturday. “I really thought our effort was great early and that's something that we all talked about the last two games is just come ready to play and we had to be better defensively. I thought we were better defensively early. They didn’t have a field goal at the first TV timeout. But the problem was instead of being up eight to two or whatever it was a little later. We made good passes, extra passes, we just didn't make the shots. And at that period, that was when we probably should have had it stretched out where they couldn't come back and credit to them. They're good. Obviously four in a row. I thought (Tyrese) Hunter’s poise and his passing, 10 assists, making the right plays was huge. Obviously (Caleb) Grill, the last time he went 1-for-12 and that was a layup. He has not shot the ball well but he got into a groove and 6-for-10 for three and also their bench. You look at the stats it's pretty obvious, 31 points from the bench to our six and then 15 second chance points to our four. But again we hung in there, we fought, we battled. We had a chance. I thought they were very physical with Nijel (Pack) on the last play but obviously we didn't get a call and we lost the ball. It’s just a tough circumstance. Our guys care, they battle. I think sometimes they try to win on their own. And we’ve got to really help each other if we're going to have a chance. I thought the free throws too, the first half again I think it was 13-for-18 or 12-for-18 at halftime. That kind of hurts because every extra point makes a big difference and those misses probably could’ve maybe avoided the rally from them or kept the momentum away from them.”
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Nick Saban Officially Adds Big Addition To Alabama Staff

As usual, there was some turnover on Nick Saban’s coaching staff after the 2021 college football season. So he’s making a big addition to his staff ahead of the 2022 season. According to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports, former Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham is joining Alabama as an...
NFL
247Sports

Ohio State plagued by ongoing issues in loss to Maryland, costing Buckeyes again

For the second time in just over a week, Ohio State walked out of the gym feeling like the team missed out on a major opportunity. The Buckeyes came into Sunday’s game at Maryland fresh off an upset of Illinois on the road, a win that put them in the driver’s seat for a top-three seed in the Big Ten Tournament and close to capturing at least a share of the conference’s regular season title.
MARYLAND STATE
247Sports

Georgia Football: A look at the Bulldogs’ complete coaching staff and projected roles

A busy time for Georgia in terms of the coaching carousel seems to have finally ended. The Bulldogs’ hiring of North Carolina offensive line coach Stacy Searels on Monday completes the team’s on-field coaching staff for the 2022 season. Searels becomes Georgia’s fourth offseason hire, joining wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon, outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe and defensive backs coach Fran Brown.
NFL
247Sports

Texas A&M's Micah Dallas named SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week

While Texas A&M had a disappointing weekend dropping a series to Penn, standout Micah Dallas was one of the major bright spots. On Monday, the Aggie standout was named the SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week, the league announced. Dallas was recognized for his dominant effort in Sunday’s 5-0 win against...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Syracuse men's basketball at North Carolina live updates: Tar Heels 41, Orange 36 (Halftime)

Syracuse men's basketball plays its final road game of the season at North Carolina on Monday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. and the game is being broadcast on ESPN. The Orange (15-14, 9-9 Atlantic Coast Conference) has lost back-to-back games and three of its last five, sliding to the finish of a disappointing regular season. Most recently, SU got eviscerated by No. 7 Duke 97-72 in the Carrier Dome on Saturday, the fourth contest in a stretch of five games in 10 days..
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
247Sports

SEC football quarterback rankings: Athlon Sports slots Hendon Hooker near top spot

SEC football could be defined by its performances at quarterback during the 2022 season as the league tries to win its fourth consecutive national championship, driven by the play at the spotlight position. Steve Lassan of Athlon Sports recently ranked the SEC's projected starting quarterbacks heading into spring, a who's who look at the league's best under center.
NFL
247Sports

UNC's Leaky Black Expected to Play vs. Syracuse

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina senior Leaky Black is expected to play vs. Syracuse on Monday night in the Smith Center, a UNC spokesman told Inside Carolina. Black suffered a hyper-extended right knee at the 4:31 mark in the first half against N.C. State on Saturday and did not return to the game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

247Sports

37K+
Followers
298K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy