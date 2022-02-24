ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Deputy killed, suspect wounded in Houston mall shooting

25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gXqwz_0eNT27Hk00

An East Texas deputy constable was killed and a suspect wounded in shootings Wednesday in a Houston shopping mall.

The shootings happened shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday in the PlazAmericas mall in southeastern Houston.

Callers to 911 initially reported that a security guard had been shot, but the guard turned out to be a deputy constable for San Jacinto County Precinct 1 working off duty, police said. Precinct 1 Constable Roy Rogers confirmed that the officer involved was his deputy.

Houston police officers responding to the call shot the armed suspect. There was no immediate word on the suspect’s condition or what led to the shooting.

San Jacinto County is about 45 miles (72.42 kilometers) north of Houston.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
San Jacinto County, TX
San Jacinto County, TX
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Rogers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Houston Police Department#East Texas#Police#Shopping Mall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
25 News KXXV and KRHD

25 News KXXV and KRHD

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy