Kansas City, MO

Kansas City reaches $900K settlement with man wrongfully jailed as teen

By Tia Johnson
 2 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (FOX4KC/WDAF) — A man who was wrongfully arrested and held in jail for weeks as a teen has reached a $900,000 settlement with the Kansas City Police Department.

Attorneys for both sides announced the pending settlement Wednesday in a civil rights lawsuit filed by the family of Tyree Bell over his 2016 arrest.

At that time, the then 15-year-old was held in jail for three weeks without charges.

Officers thought Bell was another teen from earlier that day who ran from them and threw away a gun.

“It’s only money,” Bell told FOX4. “What I really want to see is for the police department to all come together and put an organization together for the Black community, for the community in general, so they can get to know everybody.”

Now 21 years old, Bell said he still thinks about that day and spending three weeks in a jail cell.

“It might not seem like that long, but when you have nothing to do all day and you just sitting there because you have nobody to talk to because it isn’t your crowd,” he said.

Bell said he got one visitor and two calls a week.

“I was really shocked,” Bell said. “I was thrown back. I wasn’t really in the moment. It didn’t feel like reality until I got to the jail.”

Bell was released after a detective watched the patrol car videos from his arrest and concluded that the officers made a mistake.

It would take four years after his family filed a civil lawsuit in 2017 for both parties to agree on a pending settlement. A federal judge must still approve the settlement.

Kansas City Police released the following statement:

“On June 8, 2016, officers from the Kansas City Missouri Police Department had an interaction with Tyree Bell in south Kansas City. That interaction led to the arrest of Mr. Bell. It was later determined we made a mistake, and the arrest of Mr. Bell was in error. A lawsuit was filed. We participated and always sought a successful resolution for all parties. Through the legal process, the officers involved made it known they would like to meet with Mr. Bell and apologize.

“Regarding the settlement of the lawsuit in this matter, the Board of Police Commissioners have agreed to a settlement amount of $900,000 made payable to Mr. Bell and his attorney Arthur Benson representing $458,000 for attorney’s fees and costs and $442,000 for compensatory damages. We are glad we reached a mutual resolution, and we wish Mr. Bell and his family all the best.”

Bell said his family was very supportive during all of this.

His mom died in 2019, and he said he wishes she was here to celebrate with him.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

