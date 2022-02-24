ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Vermont Catamounts take care of B.U. Bearcats 66-49

By Cam Lavallee
 2 days ago

VESTAL, NY – Binghamton trying to make a major statement on their home floor, which is where they were the last time they beat the Catamounts back on February 18, 2015, a 57-55 win.

Strong start for BU. Christian Hinckson with the lay in. Jacob Falko with the assist.

Then, Falko finds Ogheneyole Akuwovu off the pick-and-roll. Akuwovu strong take right to the hole.

Dan Petcash gives it up to John McGriff. McGriff doing his usual thing. Fancy dribble and knocks down the jumper.

McGriff in transition now to Tyler Bertram, and the spot up three is good from Bertram.

McGriff led BU scorers with 16 points. But, Ryan Davis led all scorers with 19 for the Catamounts.

Binghamton made things interesting in the 2nd half. But, Vermont wins it, 66-49.

BU has 2 games left before the conference tournament, both on the road.

Next, Binghamton heads to New Hampshire this Saturday.

Tip off between the Bearcats and Wildcats is at noon.

