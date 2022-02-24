Victoria fire fighters rescue seven dogs from fire at a home

VICTORIA, Texas- The Victoria Fire Department responded to a fire at a home in the 1700 block of Park Avenue around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday night.

No one was home at the time, but fire fighters helped rescue seven dogs. One dog required medical attention in the form of CPR and oxygen. That dog is going to be okay.

Fire fighters had the blaze under control in about 15 minutes.

The Red Cross is helping the family. The Victoria Fire Marshal is investigating the fire.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Report a typo or error // Send us a News Tip

Download our free app for Apple, Android, Roku and Amazon devices.

To make sure you get our coverage sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Sports Headlines and more.

Follow us on Twitter, Like us on Facebook, Follow us on Instagram, Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Watch our newscasts and other programming on-demand on VUit