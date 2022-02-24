ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

Victoria fire fighters rescue seven dogs from fire at a home

By James Munoz
By James Munoz

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
 2 days ago
VICTORIA, Texas- The Victoria Fire Department responded to a fire at a home in the 1700 block of Park Avenue around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday night.

No one was home at the time, but fire fighters helped rescue seven dogs. One dog required medical attention in the form of CPR and oxygen. That dog is going to be okay.

Fire fighters had the blaze under control in about 15 minutes.

The Red Cross is helping the family. The Victoria Fire Marshal is investigating the fire.

Very dry, windy conditions to increase wildfire potential across the area

VICTORIA, Texas – Due to the current and expected elevated fire weather conditions in the area, Texas A&M Forest Service has staged heavy equipment with crews and overhead personnel to better assist local fire departments. By staging the Type 5 Dozer, TAMFS is able to have faster and more efficient responses to wildfires occurring near the area.
VICTORIA, TX
ABOUT

Crossroads Today provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Victoria and Southeastern Texas.

 http://www.crossroadstoday.com/

