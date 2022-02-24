ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Stock futures sink, oil spikes after Putin announces invasion of Ukraine

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Sylvan Lane
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14m3c7_0eNSz06y00

Stock market futures cratered and prices for U.S. and international oil shot up as investors braced for war between Russia and Ukraine to disrupt the global energy supply.

