Lamar Odom wants to be the head coach at Rhode Island

Odom said he'd like to take over the reins at Rhode Island, his alma mater, to help turn the program around. Image Press Agency

It looks like Lamar Odom may be trying to dip his toes into the coaching game.

Odom said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that he'd like to take over the reins at Rhode Island, his alma mater, to help turn the program around.

"If I can bring them the Miami Heat training regimen, along with my basketball knowledge, I don't know," Odom said. "They'd be a fool not to at least give me a shot."

Despite having no significant prior coaching experience, Odom expressed confidence he could help turn the program around. The Rams have made the NCAA Tournament just twice this century, in 2017 and 2018 — both under former coach Dan Hurley, who is now at Connecticut.

"I can definitely make that program a winning situation, because right now they're not doing too good," Odom said.

Rhode Island currently sits at 13-13, and in 11th place in the Atlantic 10. After a decent start to the year, the Rams have lost nine of their last 10 games entering the final stretch of the season.

Odom played one season with Rhode Island after he sat out his first year following off-the-court issues that led him to transfer from UNLV. Once he saw the floor, though, he was nothing but dominant, averaging 17.6 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game to lead the Rams to the conference championship. He hit the game-winning shot in the conference tournament title game to clinch a trip to the NCAA Tournament.

After one year in Kingston, Odom declared for the NBA Draft and was taken fourth overall by the Clippers. He went on to have a 14-year career in the NBA in which he averaged 13.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He won two championships with the Lakers, a bronze medal at the 2004 Olympics and a Sixth Man of the Year Award.