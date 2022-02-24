ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Lamar Odom wants to be the head coach at Rhode Island

By Jordan Wolf
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dBrWe_0eNSyG2i00
Odom said he'd like to take over the reins at Rhode Island, his alma mater, to help turn the program around. Image Press Agency

It looks like Lamar Odom may be trying to dip his toes into the coaching game.

Odom said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that he'd like to take over the reins at Rhode Island, his alma mater, to help turn the program around.

"If I can bring them the Miami Heat training regimen, along with my basketball knowledge, I don't know," Odom said. "They'd be a fool not to at least give me a shot."

Despite having no significant prior coaching experience, Odom expressed confidence he could help turn the program around. The Rams have made the NCAA Tournament just twice this century, in 2017 and 2018 — both under former coach Dan Hurley, who is now at Connecticut.

"I can definitely make that program a winning situation, because right now they're not doing too good," Odom said.

Rhode Island currently sits at 13-13, and in 11th place in the Atlantic 10. After a decent start to the year, the Rams have lost nine of their last 10 games entering the final stretch of the season.

Odom played one season with Rhode Island after he sat out his first year following off-the-court issues that led him to transfer from UNLV. Once he saw the floor, though, he was nothing but dominant, averaging 17.6 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game to lead the Rams to the conference championship. He hit the game-winning shot in the conference tournament title game to clinch a trip to the NCAA Tournament.

After one year in Kingston, Odom declared for the NBA Draft and was taken fourth overall by the Clippers. He went on to have a 14-year career in the NBA in which he averaged 13.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He won two championships with the Lakers, a bronze medal at the 2004 Olympics and a Sixth Man of the Year Award.

Read this on the web

Comments / 2

Related
Yardbarker

After refusing to wear NBA 75 jacket, Walt Frazier gets meme treatment

Walt Frazier marches to the beat of his own drum, and that has never been more apparent than it was at this year’s NBA All-Star Game. At halftime of the contest, the league hosted a grand ceremony to honor the 75 players who were selected as the greatest of all-time for the NBA’s 75th anniversary. Nearly every single honoree wore the dark blue jacket designed by the league specifically for the event … except for Frazier.
NBA
Yardbarker

Urban Meyer's steakhouse in Columbus to be rebranded, stripped of all reference to the coach

Urban Meyer's time with the Jaguars didn't last long. Neither did his restaurant. Meyer's steakhouse in Columbus, Urban Chophouse, will be sold and rebranded to remove all reference to the former Buckeyes coach, according to Ben Koo of Awful Announcing. It will be sold to a local restaurant owner, and the menu will be reworked with a new executive chef and management set to take over.
NFL
The Spun

Draymond Green Not Invited To Former Teammate’s Wedding

Draymond Green has received a lot of praise in the past from his teammates. That being said, his relationship with one former teammate appears to be on rocky terms. During the latest episode of “The Draymond Green Show,” the All-Star forward revealed that Harrison Barnes didn’t invite him to his wedding.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
State
Rhode Island State
247Sports

Grambling State shuts down Art Briles' reported hire as offensive coordinator

Grambling State denied a report late Wednesday night that said former Baylor head football coach Art Briles would be hired as the program's new offensive coordinator under first-year head coach Hue Jackson, according to an update from the Monroe (La.) News-Star. "There is no truth to this rumor," a Grambling...
NFL
The Spun

Longtime Sports Broadcaster Died At 72 Saturday Night

A beloved longtime sportscaster died at the age of 72 on Saturday night, according to multiple reports out of Michigan. Frank Beckmann, a longtime sportscaster in the Detroit, Michigan area, passed away following a battle with vascular dementia. The longtime voice of Michigan sports and WJR-AM had reportedly been living...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lamar Odom
Person
Dan Hurley
FanSided

It sounds like the Cavaliers don’t want LeBron James back

The Cleveland Cavaliers are not pushing for a LeBron James return apparently. LeBron James made it clear that he hasn’t “closed” the door on returning to Cleveland. The former Cleveland Cavaliers great was interviewed by Jason Lloyd of the Athletic at the All-Star Game, and he made it clear he didn’t know what his future held, just that he wasn’t saying no to anything at the moment.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Nba#Entertainment Tonight#The Ncaa Tournament#Unlv#The Nba Draft#Clippers#Lakers
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Fiancee Of NBA Player Grayson Allen

A power couple in the world of Duke Blue Devils sports is now engaged. Former Blue Devils basketball player Grayson Allen and former Duke soccer star Morgan Reid are getting married. Wednesday night, Allen and Reid shared the big news on Instagram. “My forever person,” they both wrote. Allen...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: What Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said about Ohio State after the loss

Ohio State traveled to Champaign and found a way to stave off a late, furious rally from Illinois to win a game that keeps it right in the thick of the Big Ten regular-season title chase. It was a contest with a lot of emotion, a lot of back and forth, and a ton of drama, including two technical fouls that resulted in Illini head coach Brad Underwood being ejected from the game.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
The Spun

Tiger Woods’ Ex-Caddie Reveals 1 Thing Golfer ‘Never’ Did

Tiger Woods is attempting to make a miraculous comeback from a devastating car accident that left him with severe injuries. Just over a year later, Woods is working his way back. While he’s not ready to step on the course just yet, it shouldn’t be too long before the golf world sees him back on the course.
GOLF
The Spun

Isiah Thomas Names Most ‘Dominant’ Player He’s Ever Seen

Isiah Thomas’ feud with Michael Jordan is clearly still alive and well. On Thursday, the NBA legend said on ESPN’s First Take that LeBron James is the most “dominant” player he’s ever seen. It’s pretty rare when older NBA legends have such high praise for...
NBA
All 76ers

Jimmy Butler Reacts to Sixers' James Harden Acquisition

All season long, the Philadelphia 76ers had a significant absence. As the three-time All-Star guard Ben Simmons was disgruntled and holding out for a trade, Joel Embiid and the Sixers had to step up and avoid the distractions that Simmons' absence brought in order to stay afloat in the Eastern Conference.
NBA
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

29K+
Followers
33K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy