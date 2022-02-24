ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

DeKalb County Sheriff holding hiring event

By Maria Boynton
WAOK News Talk
WAOK News Talk
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sSIrK_0eNSx9z500

DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox says her office is holding a career fair on Saturday, February 26, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Maddox tells Audacy Atlanta's Big Tigger Morning Show "we put you on track for a career, not just a job."

The starting salary for a detention officer, according to Maddox is $44,818 annually. For deputy sheriffs the starting salary is $51,060. There are also additional hiring incentives including several weeks of paid vacation.

Log on to the DeKalb County Sheriff's office website for more information and to fill out a pre-application.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WAOK News Talk

MARTA Accused of ‘Stealing’ Two Hundred Million Dollars From Black Community

Atlanta Councilwoman Marci Overstreet who represents the 11th district joined The Rashad Richey Morning Show to discuss a recent presentation where MARTA officials appear to have abandoned their previous commitment with Black residents on the Cambellton Road corridor. According to Overstreet, MARTA promised that 317 million dollars of tax payer money would go towards building light rail services for the community, but in a recent report, MARTA only allocated roughly 120 million, nearly a 200 million dollar difference.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Government
Dekalb County, GA
Government
County
Dekalb County, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
WAOK News Talk

WAOK News Talk

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
664
Post
178K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Atlanta.

 https://www.audacy.com/waok

Comments / 0

Community Policy