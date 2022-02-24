DeKalb County Sheriff holding hiring event

DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox says her office is holding a career fair on Saturday, February 26, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Maddox tells Audacy Atlanta's Big Tigger Morning Show "we put you on track for a career, not just a job."

The starting salary for a detention officer, according to Maddox is $44,818 annually. For deputy sheriffs the starting salary is $51,060. There are also additional hiring incentives including several weeks of paid vacation.

Log on to the DeKalb County Sheriff's office website for more information and to fill out a pre-application.