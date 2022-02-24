ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tingle Sets NCAA D2 Record as West Liberty Women Roll

By West Liberty Sports Information
 2 days ago

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. – Audrey Tingle set an NCAA Division II single-season record with her fifth double-double and the West Liberty University women blew past the century mark here Wednesday night in a 112-78 rout of Notre Dame (Ohio) inside the ASRC.

Coach Kyle Cooper’s Hilltoppers (19-8, 14-7) tied a school record with an NCAA Division II season-high 22 3-point bombs and nearly set another with a staggering 34 assists on 38 made baskets as they avenged an early-season loss to the Falcons (13-13, 12-9) in emphatic fashion.

Tingle, honored along with fellow senior Molly Bauer during pre-game Senior Night festivities, made her final game at the ASRC one for the memory books. The 5-6 point guard from West Lafayette, Ohio checked off all the boxes with 20 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds to enter the NCAA record book.

Her five triple-doubles are one more than the previous standard, set by Laney Lewis of Ursuline (Ohio) during the 2017-18 season. With six career triple-doubles, Tingle is now just one away from tying the NCAA Division II career record of seven triple-doubles, set by Colorado Christian’s Christina Whitelaw from 2011-14.

Both teams came out on fire as the lead swung back and forth during the opening quarter.

Notre Dame missed only two shots from the floor in the entire quarter, shooting at a blistering 84 percent (11-of-13), but still found themselves looking up from the wrong end of a 27-25 deficit after Corinne Thomas hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Thomas’ go-ahead hoop was the sixth 3-pointer of the night for WLU but there were plenty more where that came from as it was all Hilltoppers the rest of the night.

West Liberty outscored the Falcons, 30-13, in the second quarter to put the game out of reach, 57-38, by intermission and never took their foot off the gas.

Karly McCutcheon had an incredible night. Not only did the freshman guard knock down a career-high 7 3-pointers on her way to a career-high 27 points, she found time to dish out a career-high 9 assists and grab 5 rebounds.

Thomas, who came into the game ranked No. 2 nationally with 79 3-pointers mounted a charge toward the No. 1 spot with 7 3-point bombs of her own on the way to a 21-point night. Sophomore Grace Faulk came off the bench to join the “3-party” with 5-of-6 shooting from the arc and 17 points.

Bauer had a strong night, as well, in her final appearance at the ASRC.. The 6-4 transfer from NCAA Division I Fairfield (Conn.) contributed 8 points, 6 rebounds and a game-high 3 blocked shots.

West Liberty, which led by as many as 40 points down the stretch, finished the night shooting 55 percent (38-of-69) from the floor, 54 percent (22-of-41) from the 3-point arc and 78 percent (14-of-18) from the foul line.

Theresa Parr came off the bench to lead four double-figure scorers for the Falcons with 16 points.

The Hilltoppers will be gunning for a 20-win season on Saturday when they close out the regular season on the road at Ohio County rival Wheeling Jesuit. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. inside the McDonough Center.

