Frisco, TX

US women win SheBelieves Cup title, beating Iceland 5-0

By Brandyn Benter
MyWabashValley.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRISCO, Texas (AP) — Catarina Macario and Mallory Pugh each scored two goals and the U.S. women’s national team beat Iceland 5-0 on Wednesday night to win the SheBelieves Cup. The Americans won the annual four-team tournament, now in its seventh year, for the third straight year....

www.mywabashvalley.com

