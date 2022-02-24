ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gibson County, IN

Passengers in fatal US 41 wreck not wearing seatbelts, infant was not strapped in

By Bailey Smith
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – One woman was killed after three people were thrown from a vehicle on US 41 near the Toyota plant. Investigators say the two adults in the Ford Explorer were not wearing seat belts, that the four-month-old infant was not strapped in to the car seat and that the car seat was not secured in the car. Indiana State Police Sergeant Todd Ringle says this outcome could have gone differently.

“In this case here unfortunately, a mother lost her life and her four-month-old child is fighting for his life… There’s no doubt in my mind that if seatbelts were worn, or if a child restraint system was secure and the child was in a child safety seat. We wouldn’t be talking about this incident today.”

A seatbelt law has been in place in Indiana for decades, but Sergeant Ringle says it isn’t always obeyed.

“This is why we’re telling people to buckle up all the time and granted most people do buckle up, but we always have a handful of people that opted not to do that. And unfortunately, this is what happens.”

Sergeant Ringle said the child has been airlifted to a nearby hospital.

